Payal Ghosh, Shakti Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek Launch The Film 'Red'; Shares Pictures

Payal Ghosh on Saturday shared pictures from the launch party of her upcoming film 'Red', also starring Shakti Kapoor, and Krushna Abhishek. The film is written and directed by Ashok Tyagi.

According to the reports, Payal will play Madhubala in the film. The film is produced by Avanti Arts and Prajakta Films Production. Payal Ghosh was last seen in the Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal-starrer Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi (2017).

Ghosh wishes Diwali

May Maa Kali give you with strength, courage to fight all the evil and, overcome any mayhems in your life. Have a blessed and happy Kali Puja #KaliPuja #HappyDeepavali pic.twitter.com/Iq4e34L8av — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) November 14, 2020

Wishing you a very happy and prosperous Diwali! May the light of the diyas guide you on the way to happiness and success. Happy Diwali to you and your family! #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/GFVkFEW0ze — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) November 14, 2020

Meanwhile, actor Payal Ghosh on Monday joined Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India (RPI) and has been named as the vice president of its women’s wing. Ghosh grabbed the headlines after she accused film director and actor Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, filing a case against him.

