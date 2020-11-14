Last Updated:

Payal Ghosh, Shakti Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek Launch The Film 'Red'; Shares Pictures

Payal Ghosh on Saturday shared pictures from the launch party of her upcoming film 'Red', also starring Shakti Kapoor, and Krushna Abhishek

Payal Ghosh

Payal Ghosh on Saturday shared pictures from the launch party of her upcoming film 'Red', also starring Shakti Kapoor, and Krushna Abhishek. The film is written and directed by Ashok Tyagi.

According to the reports, Payal will play Madhubala in the film. The film is produced by Avanti Arts and Prajakta Films Production. Payal Ghosh was last seen in the Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal-starrer Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi (2017).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ghosh wishes Diwali

Meanwhile, actor Payal Ghosh on Monday joined Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India (RPI) and has been named as the vice president of its women’s wing. Ghosh grabbed the headlines after she accused film director and actor Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, filing a case against him. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

