'Together We'll Bring Them Down': Payal Ghosh On Kangana's Support Against Anurag Kashyap

Payal Ghosh, on Saturday, claimed that Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap allegedly forced himself on her. Ghosh also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet and urged him to 'take action', adding that her 'security is at risk'. Coming out in Ghosh's support, Kangana Ranaut claimed that 'Kashyap is capable' of doing what Payal claimed. "Anurag is very much capable of doing what #PayalGhosh suggesting, he cheated on all his partners, self admittedly has never been monogamous," read Kangana Ranaut's tweet.

Thanking Kangana for her support, Payal Ghosh said that it was 'high time', and Ranaut's support in these times 'means a lot'.

Thank you so much for your support @KanganaTeam. This was high time and your support means a lot. We are women and we can together bring all of them down. https://t.co/1NlWH0qngp — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 20, 2020

Payal Ghosh's accusations

Actor Payal Ghosh accused Bollywood Director Anurag Kashyap of sexually assaulting her. She opened up about her experience with the Director she said she first met him in 2014 at his office with her manager. Later on the same day, Anurag Kashyap invited her to his house for a meal and they had a good conversation about the film industry. She further alleged that he called her again and this time he allegedly forced himself on her.

Anurag Kashyap proudly named women he's been with; said 'don't be shy': Payal Ghosh speaks

“When I felt uncomfortable, he told me you do not have to feel shy because my girls do it all the time. They are just a call away, they have a good time with me. He proudly took names of the women he has been with and spoke about his relationships with me even though he barely knew me. That revealed how much he disrespected women," said Payal Ghosh.

She initially took to Twitter to accuse Anurag Kashyap of sexual abuse on Saturday. Following this, the director denied it and called the allegations 'baseless'. However, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma responded to her tweet and asked her to register a complaint against the director. While speaking to Republic TV, Payal Ghosh said that she will be filing a complaint with the NCW through an Email immediately.

