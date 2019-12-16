Payal Rohatgi Detained: Filmmaker Reema Kagti Calls The Arrest, "Unwise"

Actress Payal Rohatgi is under the spotlight, once again, for the wrong reasons. The actress took to her Twitter handle to reveal that she has been arrested by Rajasthan Police for making an objectionable video on activist and politician Motilal Nehru. She wrote: "I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from Google. Freedom of Speech is a joke. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia." SP Mamta Gupta told ANI, "Payal Rohatgi has been detained. Case registered."

I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google 😡 Freedom of Speech is a joke 🙏 @PMOIndia @HMOIndia — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) December 15, 2019

Reema Kagti Reacts:

Reacting to it, Filmmaker Reema Kagti also expressed her opinion, saying that she never agreed with Payal Rohatgi but “that’s no reason to arrest someone in a democracy.”

Have never agreed with anything #PayalRohatgi has said. Think she’s stupid. But that’s no reason to arrest someone in a democracy. @ashokgehlot51 @SachinPilot #FreedomOfSpeech — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) December 15, 2019

Others express opinions:

Apart from Reema, Koena Mitra and other personalities such as Tehseen Poonawallah also reacted to it. After Payal Rohatgi herself informed on Twitter that she was ‘arrested’ by the Rajasthan Police, Koena Mitra fumed at the Ashok Gehlot-led government and wrote, “Shame on Cong govt @INCIndia", using hashtags like #FreedomOfSpeech and more. Tehseen Poonawalla came out in Payal’s support, writing, “I repeat once again , the statements of @Payal_Rohatgi were false & silly but we must not detain her. She has a right to her freedom of speech . As liberals we need to uphold that. That is what makes us liberals . Pls release @Payal_Rohatgi asap!!” (sic)

I repeat once again , the statements of @Payal_Rohatgi were false & silly but we must not detain her. She has a right to her freedom of speech . As liberals we need to uphold that. That is what makes us liberals . Pls release @Payal_Rohatgi asap!! https://t.co/rL5YoI8Bwu — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) December 15, 2019

Case registered:

The case was registered against her under u/s 66 & 67 of IT Act on the complaint by Youth Congress Charmesh Sharma. Payal Rohatgi earlier in the day had tweeted, “I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google Freedom of Speech is a joke @PMOIndia @HMOIndia.” Trends like #IStandWithPayalRohatgi were among the top trends on Twitter on Sunday.

