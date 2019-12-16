Payal Rohatgi Detained, Partner Sangram Singh Seeks Help From PM Modi

Payal Rohatgi was detained by the Rajasthan Police and was sent to eight-day judicial custody over an offensive video she had posted a few months back. And as the news of her being detained spread on social media like fire, Model and actress Payal Rohatgi's partner Sangram Singh took to social media to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the matter. "This is freedom of Speech in Congress Ruling state, @HMOIndia @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sir. Please have a look at this matter🙏" he wrote. Read the tweet below-

Sangram Singh asks for help:

This is freedom of Speech in Congress Ruling state, @HMOIndia @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sir. Please have a look this matter🙏 https://t.co/t9zwiuTu7w — SANGRAM U SINGH (@Sangram_Sanjeet) December 15, 2019

The case was registered against her under u/s 66 & 67 of the IT Act on the complaint by Youth Congress Charmesh Sharma. Payal Rohatgi earlier in the day had tweeted, “I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google Freedom of Speech is a joke @PMOIndia @HMOIndia.” Trends like #IStandWithPayalRohatgi were among the top trends on Twitter on Sunday.

I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google 😡 Freedom of Speech is a joke 🙏 @PMOIndia @HMOIndia — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) December 15, 2019

After being detained, the actress has been sent to eight-day judicial custody as confirmed by a news agency. Celebrities and socialites have taken to Twitter to express their opinion over the arrest. Filmmaker Reema Kagti called it "Unwise", while Tehseen Poonawallah, on the other hand, stated that the statement made by the actress is false and silly, but one must not detain her.

I repeat once again , the statements of @Payal_Rohatgi were false & silly but we must not detain her. She has a right to her freedom of speech . As liberals we need to uphold that. That is what makes us liberals . Pls release @Payal_Rohatgi asap!! https://t.co/rL5YoI8Bwu — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) December 15, 2019

