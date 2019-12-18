Payal Rohatgi Says She Was 'politically Victimized', Opens Up On The First Night In Jail

Model and actress Payal Rohatgi were arrested by the Bundi police in Rajasthan over a defamatory video she had posted on former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Addressing the reporters after her release, she said that she was 'politically victimized'. The actress stressed on having freedom of speech and clarified that she wasn't aware that she would get "trapped in legalities" because of a video adding that she would now exercise her "freedom of speech by avoiding legalities". She also spoke about how she spent a sleepless night and that it was very cold. However, her cellmates shared stories with her and she was quite 'touched'.

Ram Ram ji 🙏 सभी भारतीयों का धन्यवाद मुझे समर्थन करने का।अब मैं ओर भी ज़्यादा देश के लिए बोलूँगी क्यूँकि मुझे मेरा देश भारत मेरी जान से ज़्यादा प्यारा है। #BharatMatakiJai #PayalRohatgi — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) December 17, 2019

Payal had been sent to eight-day judicial custody on Monday. On Tuesday, her bail was granted on furnishing two sureties of Rs 25,000 each. Payal was detained by the Rajasthan Police on Sunday on the basis on a complaint filed Congress Youth leader Charmesh Sharma. When asked about the person because of whom she landed behind bars, she replied, “Everyone knows who trapped me? But if I name the person, the person will once again trap me in some legal issue.”

The actress's partner Sangram Singh had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for help. Singh took to social media to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the matter. "This is freedom of Speech in Congress Ruling state, @HMOIndia @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sir. Please have a look at this matter🙏" he wrote. Read the tweet below-

This is freedom of Speech in Congress Ruling state, @HMOIndia @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sir. Please have a look this matter🙏 https://t.co/t9zwiuTu7w — SANGRAM U SINGH (@Sangram_Sanjeet) December 15, 2019

