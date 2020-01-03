Payal Rohatgi Has 'fangirl Moment' With Subramanian Swamy, He Calls Her Case 'nonsense'

Payal Rohatgi had a ‘fangirl moment’ recently, but it was not with any superstar from the film industry, but with veteran politician Dr Subramanian Swamy. As the actor, who is currently in the news for being arrested by Rajasthan Police, called on her ‘inspiration’ in New Delhi, the BJP leader stated the entire controversy was ‘nonsense.’ The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament termed as ‘malicious prosecution with no application of mind’ the action taken by the Rajasthan Police with regards to her arrest.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Payal Rohatgi shared a snap where she is posing with Dr Subramanian Swamy. She is flanked by her fiance Sangram Singh on the other side. She captioned the post, “Ram Ram ji When I meet someone who inspires me #FanGirl moment.”

Ram Ram ji 🙏 When I meet someone who inspires me 🙏 #FanGirl moment. #subramaniamswamy #payalrohatgi pic.twitter.com/A5KJejTJvm — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) January 3, 2020

The pictures of the interaction had surfaced a day before itself. Many of them had shared it on social media. The actor had also retweeted some of those moments.

Dr Swamy replied to one of those posts by a Twitter user. It read, "Vocal Hindu Nationalist and Film Actress @Payal_Rohatgi called on Dr Subramanian @Swamy39 in New Delhi Today! She was recently arrested by Rajasthan Police on flimsy complaint by Congi activist.” (sic)

The BJP leader wrote, “The case of defamation is all nonsense. It is malicious prosecution by Rajasthan Police with no application of mind.” Several netizens also reacted to it.

The case of defamation is all nonsense. It is malicious prosecution by Rajasthan Police with no application of mind — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 2, 2020

Payal was arrested by the Rajasthan Police on December 15 for making a video on freedom fighter Motilal Nehru. She was granted bail and was released from jail on December 17. The 36 China Town star was extremely emotional after her release.

