Payal Rohatgi's Arrest: Fiance Sangram Singh Says There Was No Case, Calls It Intentional

Sangram Singh fumed at his fiance Payal Rohatgi’s arrest for making a video on freedom fighter Motilal Nehru. As the actor was released on bail after spending two days in jail, the wrestler stated that there was no case and that it was all done ‘intentionally’. He questioned the Rajasthan Police for not taking action on the various crime-related incidents in the state, but file a case and making arrests in cases like that of Payal.

Sangram lauds Payal’s spirit

Sangram Singh spoke to a media publication on Payal Rohatgi’s arrest. He conveyed his delight at the support she received from people during this phase and being relieved that she was finally released. He also thanked the court for asserting India’s democratic values and highlighting the citizens’ freedom of speech. Sangram Singh also asked how Kanhaiya Kumar was ‘roaming freely’ despite making statements ‘against the country’ and that no one was taking any action against them. He defended the 36 China Town’s actor’s video on Motilal Nehru, stating that she had only made it based on information available on the Internet. He added that it was not a crime to do so, if it was, the websites should also be shut down.

Sangram also expressed her pride about Payal expressing her strong views. He said he’d stop her from making such videos initially, but then realised that she was a strong-headed woman and she will always express what she feels. Sangram also lashed out at the person, because of whom she landed behind bars. He called the person a ‘fraud’ and claimed he was a blackmailer and had kidnapped himself. The FIR against Payal was registered on a complaint filed by Youth Congress leader Charmesh Sharma.

The wrestler also lauded Payal for surviving the cold in jail. He said that Payal’s real journey begins now since people from across the country, came to meet her after her release from jail. He also shared that the case was a ‘tight slap’ to anyone who tried to make it a political issue and gain mileage out of it.

