Payal Rohatgi's Net Worth Is Jaw-dropping Thanks To Her Modelling & TV Career

Payal Rohatgi is a TV and film actor who gained popularity when she was a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss. But before being a contestant on the reality show, Payal Rohatgi was also a model who has competed in several international beauty pageants. These endeavours have helped her amass a huge net worth.

Payal Rohatgi’s net worth

Payal Rohatgi is more than a pretty face. The Bigg Boss contestant has come a long way since her early modelling career. For those of you who are not aware of this, Payal was a contestant on the pageant Femina Miss India. She competed alongside Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, and Dia Mirza.

Her performance at the pageant led her to win the Miss India Tourism title and she also went on to win the Miss Tourism World pageant internationally. Payal also won the title of Supermodel Miss Tourism World. These titles helped her to launch her career in the modelling as well as the film industry.

She became a well-known face in the modelling industry. She starred in ads for brands like Amul, Nirma, Nescafe, Dabur, Cadbury, and many more. Apart from modelling gigs, Payal Rohatgi also appeared in several music videos for renowned musicians like Silk Route and KK.

Soon, Payal marked her Bollywood debut in the film Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai? in 2006 and also appeared in 36 China Town alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

Apart from starring in several films, Payal Rohatgi has starred in a play named Fourplay in 2010. She has also starred in TV serials like Hum Ne Li Hai Shapath and Humsafars. These endeavours and her long modelling career led Payal Rohatgi to amass a net worth of approximately USD 2.5 million i.e. 19 crores.

