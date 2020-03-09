Payal Rohatgi blocked by Instagram from going live, shares, 'Facebook says I spread hate'

Payal Rohatgi is known for her fiery social media posts. However, her tweets and other updates are also landing her into trouble. After being jailed over a video on freedom fighter Motilal Nehru, the actor has now allegedly been blocked from posting Live videos on Instagram.

Payal took to social media to express her anger after she failed to go live on the social media site. She shared the screenshot of the message she received that read ‘posts from your account have recently been removed for going against our community guidelines, so live video sharing has been temporarily blocked.”

She added, ‘Freedom of speech is a joke.”

Here’s the post

Ram Ram ji 🙏 blocked from uploading on @instagram 🙏 Freedom of Speech is a JOKE 🙏#PayalRohatgi pic.twitter.com/IXQqOiT1wO — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) March 9, 2020

The 36 China Town star had a stronger response on Instagram, sharing that the freedom of expression was being ‘ridiculed in democratic India.’ She added that the social media accounts of nationalists were being ‘targeted’, as it was being blocked or suspended.

The actor also spoke about the recent events related to the Delhi riots and the protests against the Citizenship Act at Shaheen Bagh. She added that Facebook blocked her account for seven days and its company Instagram blocked her from posting live videos.

Payal claimed Facebook told her that she ‘spreads hate’ by tagging the accounts of those who were bringing out the ‘truth of Shaheen Bagh.’ She asked why Facebook did not want people to know the truth.

She even appealed to the Prime Minister and I& B Ministry to ask how a foreign company was stifling the voice of an Indian, how the followers of those ‘burning India’ was increasing, but those thinking about the country were blocked. Payal also called for a similar Indian platform where people could post their views.

Payal was recently summoned by a Mumbai court for her provocative comments. She has been asked to appear on March 28. The actor is currently out on bail after spending two days in jail in December for making a video on Motilal Nehru.

