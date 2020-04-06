Kavita Kaushik Hits Back At Payal Rohatgi, Calls Her Remark 'too Cheap'

Popular TV actor Kavita Kaushik, who is known for her fictional character Chandramukhi Chautala, has often been reported schooling people on the internet. Be it mocking people for watching Ramayan only during a pandemic to civilising trolls, Kavita Kaushik has always taken a dig with a pinch of humour. But recently she lost her control when actor Payal Rohatgi indirectly took a dig at Kavita in the caption of a video.

Interestingly, a couple of days back Payal Rohatgi shared a video on her Twitter handle, in which cops were interrogating a man. In the caption of the video, Payal Rohatgi, without mentioning Kavita Kaushik's name, called her 'jobless frustrated actress'. Before knowing what Kavita Kaushik replied to this, check out Payal Rohatgi's post below:

Ram Ram ji 🙏 tv की कोई jobless frustrated actress जो FIR करके serial में काम करती थी बिचारि का नाम क्या है 🤔 उससे acting सिख ले बेटा तेरेको को प्यार से hug भी करेगी चाहे #corona भी क्यू ना हो मानवता के नाम पर 🤣 १०० नम्बर पर फ़ोन मत करना आगे से 🤪 उसे कर लेना 🙏 #PayalRohatgi pic.twitter.com/LdENSXqfLc — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) March 31, 2020

Kavita Kaushik's subtle reply to Payal Rastogi

Payal Rohatgi's caption did not go well with Kavita and the latter lost her cool. Giving a befitting reply, Kavita mocked her on Twitter. In her tweet, the 39-year-old actor wrote, 'Take my name Payal ! Ya Brand itna strong bana diya maine ki bina naam liye bhi pehchaan hai , but what about you ?'. She further wrote, 'Neither a good actress nor a good human being,tumse toh hamming aur nafrat hi seekh sakte hai.' Asking her to stay away from her, Kaushik also wrote, 'Also I dint reply earlier cos your too cheap for me'. Check out her tweet below:

