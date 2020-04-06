The Debate
The Debate
Kavita Kaushik Hits Back At Payal Rohatgi, Calls Her Remark 'too Cheap'

Television News

Actor Kavita Kaushik lost her cool when Payal Rohatgi tried to slam her on the internet by calling her a jobless frustrated actor. Kavita asked her to stay away

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kavita Kaushik

Popular TV actor Kavita Kaushik, who is known for her fictional character Chandramukhi Chautala, has often been reported schooling people on the internet. Be it mocking people for watching Ramayan only during a pandemic to civilising trolls, Kavita Kaushik has always taken a dig with a pinch of humour. But recently she lost her control when actor Payal Rohatgi indirectly took a dig at Kavita in the caption of a video. 

READ | Kavita Kaushik Schooled Trolls Who Slammed Her For Taking Selfies While Husband Worked

Interestingly, a couple of days back Payal Rohatgi shared a video on her Twitter handle, in which cops were interrogating a man. In the caption of the video, Payal Rohatgi, without mentioning Kavita Kaushik's name, called her 'jobless frustrated actress'. Before knowing what Kavita Kaushik replied to this, check out Payal Rohatgi's post below:

 READ | TV Actor Kavita Kaushik Mocks People For Watching 'Ramayan' Only During A Pandemic

Kavita Kaushik's subtle reply to Payal Rastogi

Payal Rohatgi's caption did not go well with Kavita and the latter lost her cool. Giving a befitting reply, Kavita mocked her on Twitter. In her tweet, the 39-year-old actor wrote, 'Take my name Payal ! Ya Brand itna strong bana diya maine ki bina naam liye bhi pehchaan hai , but what about you ?'. She further wrote, 'Neither a good actress nor a good human being,tumse toh hamming aur nafrat hi seekh sakte hai.' Asking her to stay away from her, Kaushik also wrote, 'Also I dint reply earlier cos your too cheap for me'. Check out her tweet below:

READ | TV actor Kavita Kaushik mocks people for watching 'Ramayan' only during a pandemic

READ | Actor Kavita Kaushik Embarks On Mission To Civilise Trolls; Futility Makes Her Lose Cool

 

 



First Published:

