The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Yes Bank Crisis: Payal Rohatgi Says Her Father's ₹ 2 Crores Stuck, Tweets To The PMO

Television News

Yes Bank Crisis has brought in troubles in the Rohatgi family as TV actor Payal Rohatgi shares that her father's ₹ 2 Crores are stuck in the bank. Read details.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
yes bank crisis

As Yes Bank has been imposed with a moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India, there were many account holders affected by this. The TV actor and ex Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi's father Shashank Rohatgi also became victim to this. The actor wrote a series of tweets to the Prime Minister's Office as well as the Home Minister's Office appealing for action. 

ALSO READ | Mumbai Court Summons TV Actress Payal Rohatgi For Allegedly Posting 'malicious Content'

Payal Rohatgi's call for help

Payal Rohatgi shared that her father Shashank's funds worth ₹ 2 Crores are stuck in Yes Bank. According to an article in a leading daily, her father had opened a bank account in the year 2009 at Gurgaon. He had transferred this account to Ahmedabad’s Subhash Chowk in 2013. 

ALSO READ | 'Understand Chronology': MP Congress Attacks Centre Over Yes Bank Crisis; Fearmongers

ALSO READ | Payal Rohatgi Dares Zoya Akhtar To Withdraw 'Gully Boy' From Oscars, Netizens Share Updat

ALSO READ | Payal Rohatgi Has 'fangirl Moment' With Subramanian Swamy, He Calls Her Case 'nonsense'

ALSO READ | CAA: Payal Rohatgi Terms Bollywood Stars 'illiterate' For 'deliberate Misinformation'

Source: Payal Rohatgi Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Zen
SADAVARTE INTERRUPTED BY SENA MLAS
MNS
RAJ THAKERAY'S 'SHADOW CABINET'
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Don’t know why people call me stepmom, because that’s not the case
KAREENA ON BEING CALLED 'STEPMOM'
Jaishankar arrives on surprise visit to Kashmir, meets kin of people stranded in Iran
JAISHANKAR ARRIVES ON SURPRISE VISIT TO KASHMIR, MEETS KIN OF PEOPLE STRANDED IN IRAN
Hungama 2
HUNGAMA 2 IS 'CONFUSION UNLIMITED'
China closes multiple temporary hospitals as new virus cases decline
CHINA CLOSES MAKESHIFT HOSPITALS