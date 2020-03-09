Yes Bank Crisis: Payal Rohatgi Says Her Father's ₹ 2 Crores Stuck, Tweets To The PMO

As Yes Bank has been imposed with a moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India, there were many account holders affected by this. The TV actor and ex Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi's father Shashank Rohatgi also became victim to this. The actor wrote a series of tweets to the Prime Minister's Office as well as the Home Minister's Office appealing for action.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Court Summons TV Actress Payal Rohatgi For Allegedly Posting 'malicious Content'

Payal Rohatgi's call for help

Payal Rohatgi shared that her father Shashank's funds worth ₹ 2 Crores are stuck in Yes Bank. According to an article in a leading daily, her father had opened a bank account in the year 2009 at Gurgaon. He had transferred this account to Ahmedabad’s Subhash Chowk in 2013.

ALSO READ | 'Understand Chronology': MP Congress Attacks Centre Over Yes Bank Crisis; Fearmongers

Ram Ram ji 🙏 Get #YesBank to function @PMOIndia @HMOIndia. This is NOT DONE 🙏 This is not a sign of blooming economy 🙏 #PayalRohatgi — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) March 5, 2020

ALSO READ | Payal Rohatgi Dares Zoya Akhtar To Withdraw 'Gully Boy' From Oscars, Netizens Share Updat

Ram Ram ji 🙏 RBI took over to prevent further damage being done by @YESBANK to gullible customers. Hatred for me shouldn’t push u to hate Indians who have account in this bank. A lot of Muslims must be facing #yesbankcrisis too. U all spoil social harmony over a FAKE bill 🙏 https://t.co/ThNi8IOlu4 — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) March 6, 2020

ALSO READ | Payal Rohatgi Has 'fangirl Moment' With Subramanian Swamy, He Calls Her Case 'nonsense'

Ram Ram ji 🙏 RBI will do what’s best for Indian Citizens. The 50k withdrawal cap is for a reason to stabilize panic but what’s sad is @YESBANK officials sold a fake investor story to gullible customers & media resold it. But I TRUST the @PMOIndia to sort this conspiracy 🙏 https://t.co/vRsQhlyGxW — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) March 6, 2020

Ram Ram ji 🙏 I didn’t want to play #Victim card like liberals do🙏 #YesBank is not my issue ONLY but issue of a lot of Indians who got MISGUIDED by FAKE media reports & assurances by bank officials. U all are so much full of hate that u burn country & are enjoying a bank default https://t.co/s6YmqMl8Rk — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) March 6, 2020

ALSO READ | CAA: Payal Rohatgi Terms Bollywood Stars 'illiterate' For 'deliberate Misinformation'

Source: Payal Rohatgi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.