Payal Rohatgi's Twitter account suspended, hints at involvement of 'Salman Khan's people'

Payal Rohatgi’s Twitter account was suspended on Wednesday, enraging her fans and making them trend hashtags in her support. The actor fumed at the microblogging platform, claiming that she was not given any reason for the suspension. She also hinted at involvement of those related to Salman Khan, for complaining against her, though she claimed that the company cited no reason for the suspension.

Taking to Instagram, Payal first posted a video where she is heard saying, “No reason has been given, no email has been sent. And it is for all of you to figure out why have they deleted my account.”

She stated, “I have not abused anyone, not used any inappropriate words. I only present the facts. However, there is an attempt to project this in an incorrect way by liberals, and extremists. So I plead with you all to request so that they restore my account, otherwise I won’t be able to talk to you."

Later, she posted another video where she said, “I have heard that Salman’s people have perhaps complained against me. I don’t know if Salman Khan can be vindictive and revengeful, I hope you are a human as you say you are.”

She added, “The suspension was wrong and now I have received an email that there is no reason for suspending my account,” the 36 China Town actor said.

She also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to push for an Indian platform similar to Twitter, and claimed that expressing opinion was our birthright.

Payal also stated that those against her won’t be able to keep her quiet. She claimed that she won’t return to the platform till the time her verified Twitter account was given back to her.

Here's the video

Payal has been among the names to plead for ‘justice’ in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Salman Khan is one of those from the film industry who is at the receiving end of criticism over nepotism, favouritism in the wake of reports that Sushant was allegedly ‘boycotted.’

This is not the first time that Payal has sparked a controversy. The actor, known for her strong take on national issues, had been blocked by Instagram from going live once, and her response was similar then. She was also arrested and jailed for a video on Motilal Nehru, after which she was released on bailed.

