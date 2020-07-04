'Shanoo Sharma charged me for a meeting', claims Payal Rohatgi, questions 'B'wood mafia'

In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, netizens have floated various movements via hashtags, seeking ‘justice’ for him and demanding a CBI probe into his death. Not just fans and netizens, even celebrities and policitians have joined in the call. One of the names of the film industry to be vocal in the cause has been Payal Rohatgi.

The actor is known for her strong reactions on current issues, and has targetted numerous celebrities and journalists, in Sushant’s case, highlighting campism and nepotism. In her recent post, she shared an incident involving Shanoo Sharma, who is one of the names who has been questioned by Mumbai Police in Sushant’s case.

The 36 China Town star claimed that the Yash Raj Films Casting Director had charged Rs 5000 from her, just for a meeting, to showcase her portfolio. Posting a video, stating that fans were asking to share a ‘personal experience’ from any person associated with YRF, Payal said, “When I was attempting to make a transition from small-budget to big-budget films, Shanoo Sharma refused to meet me. When I insisted too much, she charged Rs 5000 from me to share my pictures, portfolio and work details with her." "When these casting agents can do so for people who have some body of work at least, one can imagine what they’d be doing for newcomers,” she is heard saying in the video, as she questioned the ‘Bollywood mafia’

Here's the post

Ram Ram ji 🙏 Sharing my #Personal experience of how #YashRaj casting director #shanoosharma charged me 5000 rupees for wanting to meet in person to share my photos & to work with the banner. Imagine what they must be doing in their #Talentagency to newcomers 🙏 #BollywoodMAFIA pic.twitter.com/v0tNDfXAdS — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) July 4, 2020

Shanoo Sharma, who spotted and helped Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor be launched through YRF, was first questioned by the Mumbai Police on June 27 and now reports claimed that she has been summoned for a second round of questioning. The Mumbai Police is probing the angle that Sushant was allegedly ‘ousted’ from films and apparently ‘boycotted’ by big names.

Sushant had a three-film contract with YRF, out of which he featured in two films Shudh Desi Romance and Detective Byokesh Bakshy. The banner has submitted the contract copy on instructions of Mumbai Police and former employee Aashish Singh too was questioned.

Payal, meanwhile, has asserted that Suhant cannot commit suicide, sharing his videos. She also urged Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pitani to give answers, after he evaded questions from media after coming out of the police station post questioning.

Ram Ram ji 🙏 This man couldn’t commit suicide 🙏 Impossible 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PCbwAGB2AP #CBIEnquiryForSSR #PayalRohatgi — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) July 1, 2020

Ram Ram ji 🙏 His death was wrong on lot of levels. #Karma will get those behind it soon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/u3EQaLk4Q8 #BeFairInSSRMurderCase #PayalRohatgi — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) July 4, 2020

Ram Ram ji 🙏 #SidarthPithani 😡 U need to give answers to all. pic.twitter.com/TKx0zRHgSE #BeFairInSSRMurderCase #PayalRohatgi — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) July 3, 2020

