When Ayushmann Khurrana Gave A Tip To Bhumi Pednekar's Future Boyfriend

Bhumi Pednekar has delivered several successful films throughout her career, which have been accepted by critics and have also recorded decent numbers at the box office. Bhumi has seen a significant rise in her career graph in the past few years with her stellar box office records. Apart from being known as a stellar actor, Bhumi Pednekar is also known for her friendship with actor Ayushmann Khurrana, as she often keeps her social media platforms updated with their pictures. Here is a throwback to the time when Ayushmann Khurrana gave some tips to future boyfriend. Here are the details.

Ayushmann gives a tip to Bhumi's future BF

Apart from films, Ayushmann and Bhumi also gave a glimpse of their bond on a chat show, in which Ayushmann Khurrana was seen giving a major tip to Bhumi’s future boyfriend. Neha Dhupia, who was the host of the show, asked Ayushmann Khurrana to leave a tip for Bhumi’s future boyfriends. Ayushmann remarked that ‘Patient in bed’ is one quality, which Bhumi looks out for. Responding to Ayushmann’s remarks, Bhumi revealed she likes it slow and romantic. Take a look:

Five years ago, Bhumi Pednekar made her big-screen debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the sleeper hit Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Later, the duo reunited for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film went on to become a hit, as they impressed masses with their sizzling chemistry.

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi Pednekar, who recently graced the big screen with Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, will be next seen along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the historical flick, Takht. Directed and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Takht is expected to hit the theatres in 2021. She also has Durgavati in her kitty, which is the Hindi remake of the Anushka Shetty starrer, Bhagamathie.

