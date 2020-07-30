Petition Filed By Rhea Chakraborty In SC Accessed; Alleges FIR Filed To 'harass Her'

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai, where probe in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is taking place. Republic TV on Thursday accessed the petition filed by Rhea and the following points were made:

Rhea in her petition is seeking transfer of the investigation being conducted in Bihar to Mumbai. In her petition, she has said that she was in love with the late actor and claimed that she 'is in trauma after his death'. Rhea further also stated that the current case will come under the jurisdiction of Bandra Police Station, Mumbai. She has contended that Sushant's family should have registered FIR in Bandra Police Station.

She has alleged that there is a serious apprehension that 'she will not be treated fairly' in the investigation conducted by Bihar Police. Rhea has also alleged that FIR filed against her is 'entirely misconceived' and that the case has been filed only to 'harass her'. In her petition, Rhea has also alleged that she has been 'victimized and trolled' on social media platforms with various threats.

The move of Rhea filing a petition came a day after Rajput's father KK Singh lodged a police complaint in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide. Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Chakraborty, said he has filed a petition in the apex court seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai.

In her plea, Chakraborty has also sought a stay on the probe by Bihar Police on the FIR lodged by Rajput's father till disposal of her plea in the top court, the lawyer said. Earlier, in a Twitter post, the actress requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI inquiry in the matter. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

