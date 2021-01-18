'Phantom' Makers To Share Update About Film Soon, Poster Starring Kichcha Sudeep Unveiled

Director Anup Bhandari recently treated fans with the intriguing poster of his next suspense thriller film Phantom starring actor Kichcha Sudeep in the key role. While sharing the poster, the actor wrote that the makers are yet to announce good news regarding the film on January 21. The intriguing poster showed the Dabangg actor can be seen holding a gun on his shoulder with a cap and a mask.

Phantom makers to announce new update about the film

Several fans of the actor who were excited to hear about the film were quick enough to comment under the post. One of the users wrote, “The biggest announcement of them all, LITERALLY, on Jan 21.” Another user wrote, “Waiting” while a third wrote, “Look, guru. eagerly awaiting.” Another follower wrote, “Wait for something special.” Apart from this, earlier, the makers had treated fans with the first look poster from the highly-anticipated film. The official poster shows the first glimpse of the film’s lead Kiccha Sudeep as Vikranth Rona. The poster showed Sudeep in a dark and intriguing setup, seated on a throne with a gun in his hand. He is seen donning unique attire including a flat golf cap and checked shirt, denim, and boots.

The Kannada actor had revealed about his return to Phantom sets in August 2020 and how the team had resumed shooting for the same while abiding by all the safety norms. He had shared pictures from the puja ceremony held in Annapoorna studios of Hyderabad where all the crew members were seen wearing face masks and following the guidelines laid down by the government.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in the sequel to Kotigobba 2. The action film, Kotigobba 3 will be directed by Shiva Karthik. In addition to Sudeep, Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, Nawab Shah, and P. Ravishankar will also star in key roles.

