Kichcha Sudeepa's Heartfelt Post For Varalaxmi As She Debuts As Director In 'Kannamoochi'

South Indian actor Kichcha Sudeepa took to his Twitter handle and shared a heartfelt note for Varalaxmi on her directorial debut. The actor posted a picture of the poster of the film Varalaxmi has directed and shared his opinion on it. He further wrote that it is an “amazing step” she has taken and wished her luck for her project.

Kichcha Sudeepa's wishes for Varalaxmi

Kichcha Sudeepa recently tweeted about “a beautiful surprise and an amazing step” that Varalaxami has taken to “exploring self” as she debuts as a film director. The actor stated in the post that she is “taking one more step towards” what she loves and that it is “the best decision. He wished her luck and further revealed that he thinks that the “poster looks supaaaa (sic)” as he shared the poster of Kannamoochi, directed by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

The poster of the film features a woman’s face with her eyes covered by an unidentified person from the back. The poster has hues of brown and gold and does not reveal much about the plot of the film. The film seems to be based on the crime and violence against women and the poster was released by the director on October 18th. Check out the post below.

Kichcha Sudeepa's Twitter

This is surely a beautiful surprise and an amazing step you have taken @varusarath ... exploring self and taking one more step towards what you luv is the best decision.

Bst wshs buddy.

Poster looks supaaaaaa🤗🥂 pic.twitter.com/bbg8GjKedz — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 21, 2020

Varalaxmi retweeted Kichcha’s post and thanked the actor for his kind words. Check out the tweet by Varalaxmi below.

Fans react

When netizens saw the post by the South Indian star Kichcha, they flooded the social media handle with best wishes for Varalaxmi. A number of people expressed how excited they are about the film’s release and cannot wait to watch the film. Several other people sent a lot of love to both the actor and the director and posted heart emoticons. Check out some of the tweets and reactions below.

Best Wishes @varusarath 💝💐🎉 — Kiccha Sudeep Addictors ™ (@KicchaAddictors) October 21, 2020

All the best @varusarath mam🤗🤗

Much lv♥️🤗 — Abhi kiccha (@Agastyakiccha12) October 21, 2020

Varalaxmi's movies

Varalaxami Sarathkumar is a popular actor who has appeared in numerous Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada language films. The actor has won numerous awards for her films like Podaa Podi, Tharai Thappattai, Vikram Vedha and Sarkar & Sandokozhi 2. The actor has worked eight years as an actor and has now debuted as a director in the upcoming film, Kannamoochi.

Image credits: Varalaxami & Kichcha Sudeepa official Instagram handle

