In Bollywood Drug Probe, 15 Phones Including Rhea's & Deepika's Sent For DFS Examination

In a fresh update in the Bollywood drug nexus probe, the phones of 15 celebrities involved in the investigation being conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are being analysed. The phones have been sent to Directorate of Forensic Sciences (DFS) in Gandhinagar where the investigation into the deleted chats and videos are likely to take place. The list of stars include Rhea Chakraborty, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor, among others.

KWAN talent manager Jaya Saha and Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash are also a part of the group whose phones have been sent.

Apart from videos and WhatsApp chats, contacts lists, SMSes, recorded conversations are also likely to come under the scanner. This is after reports claimed that their phones had been cloned to find out more information deleted before.

NCB probe into Bollywood-drug links

Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, was the first Bollywood star to face the music from NCB. Evidence of her allied involvement with a drug cartel, during the investigation of the Sushant case, had brought NCB into the picture.

First her brother Showik and Sushant’s staff members were arrested, after which she too was put behind bars. After a month stay at Byculla jail, she was granted bail on October 7. Showik is still lodged in jail.

Another person still in custody is Kshitij Prasad, an executive producer and director.

Rakul Preet Singh was questioned by the agency on September 25, while Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned on September 26. The stars' alleged chats with Jaya Saha where they had sought drugs, with words like 'CBD oil', 'hash' had brought the needle of suspicion on the stars. A case against actors Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar, and summoning of producer Madhu Mantena was among the other highlights of the case, as ‘bigger names’ are likely to tumble in the probe, as per sources.

