Arjun Kapoor And Anshula's Photo Album Of Mum Mona Shourie Kapoor Over The Years

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor lost his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor about 7 years back. Arjun along with his sister Anshula Kapoor have been posting pictures of their mother over the years. The siblings have been very vocal about the fact that they miss their mother. Today marks the birth anniversary of Mona Shourie Kapoor. Panipat actor Arjun Kapoor has posted a picture to remember his mother. Check out some of the pictures posted by the siblings to reminisce the memories of their mother.

Arjun Kapoor- Anshula posts pictures of mother Mona Shourie Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared an emotional message with the picture of his mother. He mentioned in the post that the picture was taken on the last birthday that she celebrated with him. He also wrote that he misses his mother and that he wishes she is happy wherever she is.

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor shared a picture of their mother on her social media account. In the throwback picture, Mona Shourie Kapoor is seen smiling brightly. In the post, Anshula Kapoor mentions that she misses her mother and even calls her mother her Guardian Angel.

Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of his sibling as well as his mother on the occasion of sibling day. In the throwback picture, Arjun is seen standing beside his little sister in front of their mother. The picture received a lot of love from the fans who claim that the trio looked picture perfect.

Anshula Kapoor shared a picture with her mother and a Mickey Mouse on her Instagram account. While Mona Shourie Kapoor smiles brightly at the camera, a young Anshula is seen staring at her mother lovingly. Netizens have been sending love and words of encouragement to Anshula after the post.

On the occasion of Mother’s day, Arjun Kapoor posted a throwback picture of himself with his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor. Mona Kapoor is seen wearing a black and blue coloured outfit while holding Arjun, who is just a toddler in the picture. The post made the netizens swoon over how adorable the picture is.

