Sachin Pilot Breaks Silence On Gehlot's Nikamma Insult; Stresses Need For Boundaries

After returning back to the Congress fold, former Deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot broke his silence on name-calling by CM Gehlot, in an indication that all was not well between the two. Stating that he was 'hurt' by the remarks, Pilot's responded to the 'nikamma and nakara' jibe hurled by Gehlot, remarking that there should be certain 'boundaries' when engaging in public discourse. He also added that he has learnt his manners from his family and no matter the level of opposition or dissent, he would never use such language.

"I have learnt manners from my family. No matter how much I oppose, I have never used this language. Ashok Gehlot is senior and experienced, but I have the rights to express dissent. Every person is hurt by such a remark. In public discourse, there should be a demarcation and boundaries which I have never crossed. The world knows who said what about me," said Pilot.

Gehlot's 'nikamma & nakara' remark

Back when the political tensions between Pilot and Gehlot were on the rise, lashing out at his former Deputy CM, CM Ashok Gehlot claimed that Pilot was 'nikamma' (useless) and 'nakara' (ineffective) for the Congress party, adding that he did no work for the party. Gehlot said that despite making Pilot the Rajasthan chief for 7 years, the Deputy CM and a Union Minister at a very young age, he was conspiring with BJP for the past 6 months. Terming Pilot as 'useless', he alleged that Pilot spoke well to the media due to which he was respected.

Pilot's ghar wapasi

After hectic parleys between Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, a purported breakthrough was achieved in the Rajasthan political crisis on Monday, after Pilot decided to give up his rebellion and return to the Congress party. After his ghar wapasi, Pilot thanked party's interim President Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra saying that he is 'firm' in his belief and will continue to work for a 'better India'.

When asked about the tiff with CM Ashok Gehlot, Pilot said, "Congress president Rahul Gandhi had decided to make Ashok Gehlot as CM in 2018. I have never used any disrespectful words and behavior against anyone. I was surprised by some of the statements made against me. There is no place for personal malice in politics. I have never been greedy for any posts".

