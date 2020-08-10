'Sachin Pilot Committed To Congress', Says Party Gen-secy; Panel To Address Grievances

Putting an end to the political turmoil with the Congress and Rajasthan government as well, the party's interim President Sonia Gandhi has decided that All India Congress Committee will constitute a three-member committee to address former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot's grievances. Issuing a statement on Monday, the Congress party said that Pilot met with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day and expressed his concerns in detail. The statement also affirmed that Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party.

"Sachin Pilot has met with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and expressed his grievances in detail. They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party. Following this meeting, Congress President, Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three-member committee to address the issues raised by Sachin Pilot & the aggrieved MLA and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof," the party statement by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal read.

Sachin Pilot met with ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi & expressed his grievances in detail. They had a frank, open & conclusive discussion. Sachin Pilot has committed to working in interest of Congress party & Congress govt in Rajasthan: KC Venugopal, Gen-Secy, AICC (file pic) pic.twitter.com/2jWY4kwUjq — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

Pilot loyalist joins Gehlot camp

Earlier in the day, MLA Bhanwar Lal who had sided with Pilot during the rebellion, met CM Ashok Gehlot at CM residence in Jaipur, pledging his support. Lal is one of two Pilot camp MLAs who was named in the FIR for alleged horse-trading with BJP. Sources have reported that all MLAs of Sachin Pilot camp are leaving from Delhi.

Addressing reporters in Jaipur, Lal said, "He (Gehlot) is the head of the party. There is no camp. There was no anger. We will fulfil the promises made to people as a party". Urging other rebel MLAs to meet Gehlot, he said that he had discussed his issues with the CM who has promised everything will be solved. While he said he was unsure if Pilot would return or not, he said that other MLAs should come back.

