Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, And Other Celebs Who Appeared In Stunning Outfits Last Week

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and other Bollywood celebs appeared in stunning outfits last week. Read on to know more details.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
priyanka chopra

From dresses and gowns to elaborate sharara sets, celebrities have sported a wide range of outfits and looks. With movie promotions in full swing, Sara Ali Khan was spotted in multiple looks that you can easily take cues from. Besides serving some serious party style inspiration, Sara also channelled her inner desi girl in a white sharara set, detailed with multi-coloured floral embroidery.

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, went out with her Grammy gown and styled it right. As Katrina Kaif kept it easy-chic with her effortless casual style. On one instance, she wore a butter yellow, short floral dress, layered with a short jacket. While Malaika Arora stayed true to her glamorous aesthetic in fuchsia pink, and a scrunched up metallic dress. Here are some stylish outfits that were sported by celebrities that fans can take inspiration from.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also read | Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol Prove That Blue Is Hue Of The Season

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Also read | Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor Pair Sneakers With Traditional Outfits Giving Them Quirky Twists

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Looking at these photos, it is evident that these Bollywood stars like to keep their looks classic and natural. Their subtle make-up and hairdo are complimenting their overall look beautifully. No wonder these actors are always seen receiving tons of praise for their looks.

Also read | Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday And Alia Bhatt's Outfits Will Give You Summer Vibes

Also read | Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt And Kangana Will Help You Nail Pastel Outfits Effortlessly

Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram, Katrina Kaif Instagram, Ananya Panday Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UNION BUDGET 2020: DDT ABOLISHED
GOVT TO SELL LIC SHARES THROUGH IPO
AMIT SHAH ON BUDGET 2020
'NO TAX HARASSMENT': SITHARAMAN
THREE PROMINENT THEME OF THE BUDGET
BUDGET WILL REVIVE ECONOMIC GROWTH AND CREATE NEW JOB OPPORTUNITIES: RAJNATH