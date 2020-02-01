Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, And Other Celebs Who Appeared In Stunning Outfits Last Week

From dresses and gowns to elaborate sharara sets, celebrities have sported a wide range of outfits and looks. With movie promotions in full swing, Sara Ali Khan was spotted in multiple looks that you can easily take cues from. Besides serving some serious party style inspiration, Sara also channelled her inner desi girl in a white sharara set, detailed with multi-coloured floral embroidery.

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, went out with her Grammy gown and styled it right. As Katrina Kaif kept it easy-chic with her effortless casual style. On one instance, she wore a butter yellow, short floral dress, layered with a short jacket. While Malaika Arora stayed true to her glamorous aesthetic in fuchsia pink, and a scrunched up metallic dress. Here are some stylish outfits that were sported by celebrities that fans can take inspiration from.

Looking at these photos, it is evident that these Bollywood stars like to keep their looks classic and natural. Their subtle make-up and hairdo are complimenting their overall look beautifully. No wonder these actors are always seen receiving tons of praise for their looks.

Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram, Katrina Kaif Instagram, Ananya Panday Instagram

