Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol Prove That Blue Is Hue Of The Season

We are already in the mid-week of January 2020 and celebrities have been putting their best fashion foot forward. Looks like Bollywood celebrities have already started dropping hints about their favourite colour of the month. Yes, January has witnessed a lot of Bollywood divas stepping out in blue and acing their looks just right. From Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut to Deepika Padukone and Kajol; Bollywood's gorgeous ladies were recently spotted wearing elegant blue sarees at various events. Let’s take a look at how these Bollywood beauties played their part in making ‘blue’ the colour of the month.
