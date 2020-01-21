Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol Prove That Blue Is Hue Of The Season

We are already in the mid-week of January 2020 and celebrities have been putting their best fashion foot forward. Looks like Bollywood celebrities have already started dropping hints about their favourite colour of the month. Yes, January has witnessed a lot of Bollywood divas stepping out in blue and acing their looks just right. From Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut to Deepika Padukone and Kajol; Bollywood's gorgeous ladies were recently spotted wearing elegant blue sarees at various events. Let’s take a look at how these Bollywood beauties played their part in making ‘blue’ the colour of the month.

Priyanka Chopra's blue saree

Priyanka Chopra is seen sporting an electric blue Banarasi saree paired with a plain blue sleeveless blouse. The actor completed the look with Kundan earrings and blue bangles. Priyanka Chopra added a traditional touch to her look by adding a small bindi that complimented the look perfectly.

Kangana Ranaut's blue saree

Kangana Ranaut opted for a baby blue hand embroidered saree by Jade by Monica and Karishma. The actor complemented the look with an off-white blouse and a mid-parted pull back updo.

Deepika Padukone's blue saree

Deepika Padukone opted for a signature Manish Malhotra sequenced saree. She completed the look with bold makeup and hair look.

Kajol's blue saree

Kajol opted for a signature Manish Malhotra sequenced saree. She complimented the look with a delicate diamond neckpiece and a smoky eye look.

