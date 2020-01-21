The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol Prove That Blue Is Hue Of The Season

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and many other celebrities seem to make blue their favourite colour of the month. Seems like the colour is 'Blue.' Read on

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
priyanka chopra

We are already in the mid-week of January 2020 and celebrities have been putting their best fashion foot forward. Looks like Bollywood celebrities have already started dropping hints about their favourite colour of the month. Yes, January has witnessed a lot of Bollywood divas stepping out in blue and acing their looks just right. From Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut to Deepika Padukone and Kajol; Bollywood's gorgeous ladies were recently spotted wearing elegant blue sarees at various events. Let’s take a look at how these Bollywood beauties played their part in making ‘blue’ the colour of the month.

Priyanka Chopra's blue saree

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

Also read | Priyanka Chopra's Blue Saree From Umang 2020 Costs THIS Much, Will Shock Fans

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

Priyanka Chopra is seen sporting an electric blue Banarasi saree paired with a plain blue sleeveless blouse. The actor completed the look with Kundan earrings and blue bangles. Priyanka Chopra added a traditional touch to her look by adding a small bindi that complimented the look perfectly. 

Kangana Ranaut's blue saree

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

Kangana Ranaut opted for a baby blue hand embroidered saree by Jade by Monica and Karishma. The actor complemented the look with an off-white blouse and a mid-parted pull back updo. 

Deepika Padukone's blue saree

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on

Also read | Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak 'look' TikTok Video Sours Kangana Ranaut's Take On Her Effort

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on

Deepika Padukone opted for a signature Manish Malhotra sequenced saree. She completed the look with bold makeup and hair look. 

Kajol's blue saree

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

Kajol opted for a signature Manish Malhotra sequenced saree. She complimented the look with a delicate diamond neckpiece and a smoky eye look. 

Also read | Deepika Padukone's Enviable Shoe Collection Which You Would Want To Steal

Also read | Kajol Tweets Heartwarming Story Of People Who Gave Up Their Theater Seats For Ailing Kids

Image courtesy: Style by Ami Instagram, Manish Malhotra Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP SLAMS BJP OVER SPOOF VIDEO
CHAWLA STARING AT EXTRADITION
ABSURD RTI QUERIES
BJP MLA OPPOSES MUMBAI 24X7
AAP TAUNTS BJP AFTER CANDIDATE LIST
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA