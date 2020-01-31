Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt And Kangana Will Help You Nail Pastel Outfits Effortlessly

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut are rocking pastels. And it also often observed that Bollywood celebs opting for pastel outfits

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

A lot of Bollywood celebrities are opting for pastel coloured outfits this season. No matter what your style, soft, gentle and powdery colours are a must-try this season. These whimsical hues ooze femininity and can be worn in playful and striking ways. If you don't know where to start, a peek into the lookbook of some Bollywood celebrities is enough to give you a bit of inspiration. Here's how Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut are rocking pastels.

Priyanka Chopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

Katrina Kaif

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 

 

Alia Bhatt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 

Kangana Ranaut

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Also read | Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt Will Teach You How To Ace The Blazer Dress Right

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Also read | Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor Pair Sneakers With Traditional Outfits Giving Them Quirky Twists

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Looking at these photos, it is evident that these Bollywood stars like to keep their looks classic and natural. Their subtle make-up and hairdo are complimenting their overall look beautifully. No wonders these actors are always seen receiving tons of praise for their looks.

Also read | Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday And Alia Bhatt's Outfits Will Give You Summer Vibes

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Looks Pretty In Pastels And Gives Fans Major Fashion Goals

Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram, Alia Bhatt Instagram, Kangana Ranaut Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SONIA GANDHI STAGES PROTEST
KISHOR: ANNOUNCEMENT ON FEB 11
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
INDIA LOOK TO TEST BENCH STRENGTH
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA