Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt And Kangana Will Help You Nail Pastel Outfits Effortlessly

A lot of Bollywood celebrities are opting for pastel coloured outfits this season. No matter what your style, soft, gentle and powdery colours are a must-try this season. These whimsical hues ooze femininity and can be worn in playful and striking ways. If you don't know where to start, a peek into the lookbook of some Bollywood celebrities is enough to give you a bit of inspiration. Here's how Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut are rocking pastels.

Priyanka Chopra

Katrina Kaif

Alia Bhatt

Kangana Ranaut

Looking at these photos, it is evident that these Bollywood stars like to keep their looks classic and natural. Their subtle make-up and hairdo are complimenting their overall look beautifully. No wonders these actors are always seen receiving tons of praise for their looks.

Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram, Alia Bhatt Instagram, Kangana Ranaut Instagram

