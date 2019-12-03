Piyush Mishra Films That Displayed His Impactful Performances

Piyush Mishra has worked in a number of critically acclaimed films. He is also renowned for his poetry and writing. The actor has also left an impact with his dialogue delivery and narration style. Here are five films featuring Piyush Mishra that loved by the audience as well as critics.

Best films featuring Piyush Mishra

1. Tere Bin Laden (2010)

Tere Bin Laden is a comedy film released in the year 2010. In the film, Piyush Mishra plays a cop. The film has been written and directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film also stars actors like Ali Zafar, Pradhuman Singh, and Nikhil Ratnaparkhi in pivotal roles. The film was loved by the audience for its comical timing.

2. Rockstar (2011)

Rockstar was a romantic drama that released in the year 2011. The film revolves around a musician and his journey to become famous. Piyush Mishra plays a negative character in the film. The film was written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film stars actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, and Shammi Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film received mixed reviews from the audience.

3. Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

Gangs of Wasseypur is a film that is considered a classic by most people. The film revolves around a group of people fighting for power in Wasseypur. Piyush Sharma plays a pivotal role in the film and is also the narrator. The film was directed by Anurag Kashyap who has also contributed to the story of the film. The film also stars actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in significant roles. The film was loved by the audience and critics alike.

4. The Shaukeens (2014)

The Shaukeens was a comedy film released in the year 2014. The film revolves around three friends who are in their 60s and their adventures. Piyush Sharma plays one of the three friends here. The film stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Lisa Haydon, and Anupam Kher in important roles. The film was not well received by the audience.

Read Ranbir Kapoor's Unseen Pic From Tamasha Is The Perfect Dose Of Throwback Thursday

Also read Tamasha: Best Scenes From The Film That Left The Fans In Awe

5. Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016)

Happy Bhag Jayegi is a comedy film released in 2016. The film revolves around a woman who is fleeing her own marriage. Piyush Mishra plays the role of Usman Afridi in the film. The film was written and directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film also stars actors like Diana Penty, Abhay Deol, and Ali Fazal in important roles. The film was rated well by most critics.

Read Deepika Padukone: Best Looks Of The Actor From The Film Tamasha

Also read 'Azadi Hai Kya?': Piyush Mishra Explains In A Poignant Poem Ahead Of India's 73rd Independence Day, Twitter Gets Choked

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.