PM Modi's surprise after hinting at social media exit: Celebs impressed, nominate names

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent his followers into a tizzy after announcing that he plans to ‘give up’ his social media accounts. While the ‘political’ reasons to his tweet became a talking point and his supporters trended ‘No Sir’, PM Modi not just calmed them down, but had a pleasant surprise up his sleeves. The leader’s message was in the build-up to Women’s Day being celebrated on Sunday, unveiling the #SheInspiresUs initiative on how he was going to give away his social media accounts to women whose ‘life and work inspire us’.

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

READ: PM Modi Unravels Puzzling 'thinking Of Giving Up Social Media' Post; Floats #SheInspiresUs

Celebrities immediately joined in the initiative soon after PM’s tweet,with some hailing him for the thoughtful message, while others came up with suggestions.

Here are the reactions

Chinmayi Sripaada has been one of the ‘activists’ in the #MeToo movement of the film industry for over a year, calling out lyricist Vairamuthu and sharing other stories of sexual abuse faced by women. And her recommendations to PM Modi were on similar lines.

READ: Alka Lamba Slams PM Modi Over 'quitting Social Media' Post, Links It With Delhi Violence

The Titli artist thanked the Prime Minister and suggested fellow singer Sona Mohapatra, who too has raised the sexual abuse allegations against Anu Malik and Kailash Kher. She named some more journalists and writers who have similarly raised their voice against sexual abuse.

Ashoke Pandit recommended the name of Ankita Raina. The filmmaker shared how the tennis player from his hometown Kashmir, was India’s No 1 in singles and doubles and highlighted her achievements including WTA Challenger title in doubles and 28 titles in singles and doubles on the ITF Women’s circuit.

A small town girl from #Kashmir @ankita_champ is an Indian tennis player and the current Indian No. 1 in both women’s singles and doubles. Raina has won one WTA Challenger in doubles, along with 11 singles and 17 doubles titles on the ITF Women's Circuit. #sheinspiresus pic.twitter.com/bVWewJSMSv — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 3, 2020

READ: Congress Attacks As PM Modi Says He's Considering Giving Up His Social Media Accounts

Rahul Mahajan recommended the name of Saalumarada Thimmakka. The ex- Bigg Boss star nominated the Karnataka-based environmentalist so that she can explain to the country the importance of plantation and how little efforts towards it could make a big difference.

Dear @narendramodi Ji, My suggestion would be that let Saalumarada Thimmakka ji take over your account for a day. Let her explain to the country that why plantation is important & how conveniently it could be done with little efforts which will count for sure. #SheInspiresUs https://t.co/53gGLmULYv pic.twitter.com/bUwnKK3m4C — Rahul Mahajan (@TheRahulMahajan) March 3, 2020

Though Shubhangi Atre did not make any suggestions, she was impressed by PM’s message. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! star termed him as the ‘Bestest PM.’

READ: Rahul Gandhi Issues First Response To PM Modi's 'Thinking Of Giving Up Social Media' Tweet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.