The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

PM Modi's Surprise After Hinting At Social Media Exit: Celebs Impressed, Nominate Names

Bollywood News

After PM Narendra Modi shared his surprise, #SheInspiresUs initiative, post hinting at exiting social media, celebrities were impressed and nominated names.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi's surprise after hinting at social media exit: Celebs impressed, nominate names

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent his followers into a tizzy after announcing that he plans to ‘give up’ his social media accounts. While the ‘political’ reasons to his tweet became a talking point and his supporters trended ‘No Sir’, PM Modi not just calmed them down, but had a pleasant surprise up his sleeves. The leader’s message was in the build-up to Women’s Day being celebrated on Sunday, unveiling the #SheInspiresUs initiative on how he was going to give away his social media accounts to women whose ‘life and work inspire us’. 

READ: PM Modi Unravels Puzzling 'thinking Of Giving Up Social Media' Post; Floats #SheInspiresUs

Celebrities immediately joined in the initiative soon after PM’s tweet,with some hailing him for the thoughtful message, while others came up with suggestions.  

Here are the reactions

Chinmayi Sripaada has been one of the ‘activists’ in the #MeToo movement of the film industry for over a year, calling out lyricist Vairamuthu and sharing other stories of sexual abuse faced by women. And her recommendations to PM Modi were on similar lines. 

READ: Alka Lamba Slams PM Modi Over 'quitting Social Media' Post, Links It With Delhi Violence

The Titli artist thanked the Prime Minister and suggested fellow singer Sona Mohapatra, who too has raised the sexual abuse allegations against Anu Malik and Kailash Kher. She named some more journalists and writers who have similarly raised their voice against sexual abuse. 

Ashoke Pandit recommended the name of Ankita Raina. The filmmaker shared how the tennis player from his hometown Kashmir, was India’s No 1 in singles and doubles and highlighted her achievements including WTA Challenger title in doubles and 28 titles in singles and doubles on the ITF Women’s circuit. 

READ: Congress Attacks As PM Modi Says He's Considering Giving Up His Social Media Accounts

Rahul Mahajan recommended the name of Saalumarada Thimmakka. The ex- Bigg Boss star nominated the Karnataka-based environmentalist so that she can explain to the country the importance of plantation and how little efforts towards it could make a big difference.  

Though Shubhangi Atre did not make any suggestions, she was impressed by PM’s message. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!  star termed him as the ‘Bestest PM.’ 

READ: Rahul Gandhi Issues First Response To PM Modi's 'Thinking Of Giving Up Social Media' Tweet

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MEA
INDIA SUMMONS IRANIAN ENVOY
Coronavirus
IS THERE A CORONAVIRUS VACCINE?
Coronavirus
PUBLIC HEALTH AND JOURNALISM
Sanjay Singh
SANJAY SINGH ON PARLIAMENT SCUFFLE
World Wildlife Day 2020
WORLD WILDLIFE DAY 2020
Giriraj Singh
BJP NETAS: COW DUNG FOR CORONAVIRUS