PM Modi Unravels Puzzling 'thinking Of Giving Up Social Media' Post; Floats #SheInspiresUs

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on his tweet announcing his intention to give up his social media accounts. He declared that he would give the charge of his social media accounts to women with inspirational lives on Sunday. He contended that this would help them motivate millions of people. Women who wish to get an opportunity to take charge of the PM's social media accounts for one day can post their stories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs or post a video on YouTube using the same hashtag. The women who are selected would get a chance to share their thoughts with the rest of the world.

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

Mystery over PM's tweet

On Monday evening, PM Modi declared that he intends to give up his accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Moreover, he stated that he would share more information about this soon. This evoked a series of reactions, especially from the members of BJP. For instance, party spokesperson Nupur Sharma urged the PM to reconsider his decision.

Many hashtags appealing to PM Modi to continue on social media were top trends on Twitter since Monday evening. Currently, he has 53.3 million followers on Twitter while his official Facebook page is liked by more than 44 million users. Moreover, he has 35.2 million followers on Instagram and his YouTube channel has more than 4.5 million subscribers.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

