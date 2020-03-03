The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

PM Modi Unravels Puzzling 'thinking Of Giving Up Social Media' Post; Floats #SheInspiresUs

Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on his tweet announcing his intention to give up his social media accounts, declaring a new initiative.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on his tweet announcing his intention to give up his social media accounts. He declared that he would give the charge of his social media accounts to women with inspirational lives on Sunday. He contended that this would help them motivate millions of people. Women who wish to get an opportunity to take charge of the PM's social media accounts for one day can post their stories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs or post a video on YouTube using the same hashtag. The women who are selected would get a chance to share their thoughts with the rest of the world.  

Read: NCP Welcomes PM Modi's 'quitting Social Media' Post, Advises 'Bhakts' To Follow Suit

Read: Surprise: Congress' Karti Chidambaram 'appreciates' PM Modi's 'quitting Social Media' Post

Mystery over PM's tweet

On Monday evening, PM Modi declared that he intends to give up his accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Moreover, he stated that he would share more information about this soon. This evoked a series of reactions, especially from the members of BJP. For instance, party spokesperson Nupur Sharma urged the PM to reconsider his decision. 

Many hashtags appealing to PM Modi to continue on social media were top trends on Twitter since Monday evening. Currently, he has 53.3 million followers on Twitter while his official Facebook page is liked by more than 44 million users. Moreover, he has 35.2 million followers on Instagram and his YouTube channel has more than 4.5 million subscribers.

Read: PM Modi Thinking Of Giving Up Social Media Accounts; BJP Leaders Ask Him To Reconsider

Read: BJP Karnataka Slams Rahul Gandhi After He Attacks PM Modi's 'quitting Social Media' Intent

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Brett Lee
LEE BACKS INDIA TO REACH FINALS
Babul Supriyo
SUPRIYO MOCKS RAHUL FOR INTL TRAVEL
COVID-19
GOVT REVEALS DETAILS OF PATIENT
Karnataka
K'TAKA MINISTER'S EMERGENCY MEETING
Karti Chidambaram
'TOXICITY OF SOCIAL MEDIA IS BANE'
Giriraj Singh
BJP NETAS: COW DUNG FOR CORONAVIRUS