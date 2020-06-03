Unseen Pic Of The Day: PM Narendra Modi Is At His Goofy Best With Akshay Kumar’s Son Arav

It is not a hidden fact that there are some unseen pictures of Bollywood starkids which often set netizens' hearts gushing with cuteness. The pictures get even more special when it is with the Prime Minister himself. Talking about this, a recent picture of PM Narendra Modi with Akshay Kumar's son Aarav Kumar has been going viral on social media and has literally broken the internet with its cuteness.

The picture has PM Narendra Modi pulling Aarav Kumar's ear jokingly while the latter lets out a goofy expression. PM Narendra Modi and Aarav Kumar's camaraderie is looking like a visual delight in the picture. Take a look at the viral unseen picture of PM Narendra Modi and Akshay Kumar's son which was shared by an Instagram page dedicated to Bollywood celebs.

PM Narendra Modi and Akshay Kumar's son are unleashing their goofy side in the picture

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav Kumar can be seen decked up in a formal attire comprising of a blue shirt as well as a dark navy blue blazer in the picture. PM Narendra Modi lets out a heart-warming smile while sharing his candid moment with Akshay Kumar's son. PM Narendra Modi can be seen donning a khadi kurta in the picture. PM Narendra Modi and Akshay Kumar's son are seen wearing similar caps which suggests that they may be attending a formal event together. PM Narendra Modi's goofiness coupled with the naughty smile of Akshay Kumar's son is making this picture a visual delight.

Twinkle Khanna praised her son, Aarav Kumar's baking skills

Meanwhile Aarav's doting mother, Twinkle Khanna was recently all praises for his cooking skills. Twinkle Khanna took to her social media to share a glimpse of the chocolate brownie cake which was baked by Aarav for her and it surely looked mouth-watering. Twinkle Khanna also had an adorable caption with the picture. She stated that she did not know that her son will grow up to be a future baker. The proud mother then went on to say how her son has baked a chocolate brownie cake with cherry compote for her. Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post heaping praises on her son.

