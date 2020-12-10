PM Narendra Modi Sends Letter To Aditya Narayan, Congratulates The 'var-vadhu'

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal have been making headlines lately as the couple got married on December 1 in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family present. The Indian Idol host took to Instagram and shared pictures with his new bride as well after the much talked about the wedding. Aditya Narayan also posted a story recently, thanking PM Narendra Modi and actor Amitabh Bachchan for their blessings. Read on to know more about it.

Also Read | Inside Aditya Narayan's Wedding Reception, Udit Narayan And Newly-weds Perform

Also Read | Daily Ent Recap Nov 30: Aditya Narayan's Wedding Festivities Begin & Other Important News

Aditya Narayan's wedding wishes from PM Modi and megastar Amitabh Bachchan

The past couple of days have been very overwhelming for the newlywed couple with celebrations happening and wishes pouring in from their fans and well-wishers. The singer took to Instagram and posted the photo of a letter by PM Narendra Modi, where the Prime Minister is congratulating the couple. The letter dates back to November 27, 2020, 3 days before Aditya and Shweta's wedding. The PM gave his best wishes to the couple, along with thanking them for the invitation. You can see the letter here.

Not just the Prime Minister, superstar Amitabh Bachchan also sent a letter to Aditya and gave his best wishes and blessings to the couple. He added that he and his family wouldn't be able to attend the ceremony but their sincere blessings and wishes are always with the newly-weds. Aditya Narayan thanked Amitabh Bachchan and wrote, "Thank you respected Amitabh Bachchan sir for your blessings". You can see the letter by Bachchan Sr here, which dates back to November 24, 2020.

Also Read | Financial Package Continues Govt's Efforts To Help All Sections Of Society: PM Narendra Modi

In a recent interview with SpotboyE after his wedding, Aditya Narayan talked about his marriage with Shweta and about how she is as a person. Taking a jovial dig at his wife, Aditya revealed that she is a very lazy and unambitious person. He sarcastically added that it is aspirational to see her spend her day not doing anything at all. Turning that comic dig into praise, he also added that she is extremely intelligent and whatever she decides to do, she does it really well. Narayan also talked about his home that he will now share with Shweta Aggarwal. His new house is a 5BHK apartment in Mumbai, which cost him 10 crores.

Also Read | Do You Know Aditya Narayan Accidentally Tore His Pyjama During His Wedding?

Image Credits: Aditya Narayan Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.