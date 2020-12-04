Do You Know Aditya Narayan Accidentally Tore His Pyjama During His Wedding?

Aditya Narayan got married to his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. In an interview with Rediff, the actor opened up about a big mishap which eventually became the most memorable moment of his wedding. Aditya Narayan said that he had to wear his friend’s pyjamas for the wedding as his pyjama tore while he was being lifted to put the garland around Shweta. Luckily, his friend is of a similar build, so it worked, he said.

Aditya Narayan tied the knot with Shweta Agarwal at ISCKON in Juhu with close family and friends in attendance. The singer also spilled the beans about his honeymoon plans. He said that since he has to be back to Mumbai every week for shoots, the duo will be going for 3 mini-vacations to the Shillim, the Sula Vineyards and Gulmarg. The singer also informed that he has bought a new house for his lady love. He bought a 5 BHK in Andheri just three buildings away from his parents’ home. He added they will be moving after three or four months.

Also Read| Aditya Narayan's mushy pic from wedding makes rumoured ex Neha Kakkar go 'Soo beautiful'

Aditya Narayan's wedding pictures

Aditya Narayan took to his Instagram on December 3, 2020 to share a beautiful picture from his wedding ceremony. In this picture, he is spotted kissing his bride as she dons a wide smile and there are flowers showering on them. He wrote for his caption, “I will find you..And I will marry you” and followed it with the hashtags '#Taken' and '#ShwetakishaAdi'. Take a look at Aditya Narayan's photo. Take a look at Aditya's Instagram uploads here:

Also Read| Inside Aditya Narayan's wedding reception, Udit Narayan and newly-weds perform

After an intimate wedding, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal hosted a grand reception for their friends and family. The pictures of their reception have been going viral on the internet. The first picture showed the newly married couple posing with parents Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan Jha. The other video was of the singer Udit Narayan who showcased a dance performance with his wife Deepa on his famous track Doli Sajake Rakhna which can be seen receiving love from the guests.

Also Read| Aditya Narayan & newly wedded wife Shweta Agarwal receive blessings from eunuch in Mumbai

Also Read| Aditya Narayan makes his way through the pre-wedding celebrations with a fabulous dance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.