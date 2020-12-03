Inside Aditya Narayan's Wedding Reception, Udit Narayan And Newly-weds Perform

After an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal hosted a grand wedding reception where they were joined by Bollywood and television stars. Dressed in a black tuxedo, Aditya looked quite dashing as he was joined by his bride, looking gorgeous in a floor-length red ensemble. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the pictures and videos from the reception on Instagram which shows the celebs wishing the newly-married couple.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's wedding reception

The first picture showed the newly married couple posing with parents Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan Jha. The other video was of the singer Udit Narayan who showcased a dance performance with his wife Deepa on his famous track Doli Sajake Rakhna which can be seen receiving love from the guests. The other video showed comedian Bharti along with her husband Harsh enjoying Aditya’s wedding while clicking pictures with the other guests. The video also showed them dancing on some peppy tracks.

Aditya also performed on his number for his wife Shweta on the special occasion which was the highlight of the evening. At last, a video of actor Govinda posing along with the couple and blessing them with years of togetherness did round on the Internet. The video also spotted other guests like Punit J Pathak, Bharti, Harsh, and other television stars.

Singer Aditya Narayan tied a knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in a private ceremony on Tuesday in Mumbai. Aditya and Shweta’s wedding was held at ISKCON Temple and was attended by close friends and family in attendance due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Pictures and videos from the couple’s intimate wedding festivities have been surfacing on social media leaving their fans craving to catch a glimpse of all the ceremonies. Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared a series of pictures on Instagram while giving a glimpse of the wedding rituals held at the Iscon temple. For the wedding, Aditya and Shweta wore matching ivory and gold outfits. Shweta accessorized her wedding look with a heavy Kundan necklace and matha Patti.

(Image credit: Aditya Narayan/ Instagram)

