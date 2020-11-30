Daily Ent Recap Nov 30: Aditya Narayan's Wedding Festivities Begin & Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Aditya Narayan’s pre-wedding festivities beginning to Janhvi Kapoor getting birthday wishes from makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, many celebrities made headlines on November 30. Read ahead to see an entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Aditya Narayan’s wedding festivities begin

Singer and anchor, Aditya Narayan’s wedding with actor Shweta Agarwal is set to take place on December 1, 2020. He took to Instagram to share the pictures of the pre-wedding festivities that have begun at his place. Pictures of the tilak ceremony have surfaced on social media. Take a look.

Janhavi Kapoor gets birthday wishes from Kylie Jenner

Twitter is going gaga over Janhvi Kapoor getting birthday wishes from makeup mogul Kylie Jenner. On the latest episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, as Jahnvi is a candid conversation with her cousin Shanaya Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor, she gets asked about Kylie Jenner’s birthday wish to her. She then shows them the video in which Kylie is heard saying, “Hey Janhvi, it’s Kylie! We love you”.

The girl didn’t even go around flexing about itðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/RZlJp6f7tD — - (@SidharthsFairy) November 27, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Gupta opens up about his last text with the late actor

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Gupta has opened up about his last text to the late actor five days before his death. Siddharth has said that Sushant asked him and Kushal to meet him and also told them he was spiritually healing. Gupta also recalls feeling that something was off about Sushant because he did not entirely sound like himself.

David Prowse's death shocks fans

David Prowse was popular for his role as the Darth Vader in the Star Wars trilogy has passed away at the age of 85. His agent Thomas Bowington has shared the news of the actor’s demise. David was a former bodybuilder. He was also popular for playing the characters of villains in films.

Sean Connery’s cause of death revealed

TMZ obtained the death certificate of the James Bond actor Sean Connery and the cause of his death has been revealed. The late actor died from heart failure in his sleep and he also suffered from pneumonia. The death certificate suggests that the late actor died from atrial fibrillation caused due to old age and pneumonia.

Image courtesy- TMZ website

Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik confess to talking behind the back of Anil Kapoor with

On the Kapil Sharma show, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik have confessed to having talked behind Anil Kapoor's back. In the tweet has surfaced, Kaushik admits that when he and Kher would meet, Anil Kapoor would largely be the topic of discussion. He also said that they often indulged in such conversations.

Image courtesy- @adityanarayan and @janhvikapoor Instagram

