Ayushmann Khurrana On His Love For Writing Poems: Poetry Bas Mujhe Aa Jati Hain

Ayushmann Khurrana never fails to prove that he is the epitome of versatility. Restricted not just to the silver screen, the actor's love for creative art also extends to writing poems and blogging. In a special segment, the actor has revealed how he finds time to pen down a poem while keeping with his extremely busy schedule.

Google Answers on Ayushmann Khurrana's search page features some of the top questions answered by the star. When asked how does he manage to find time for poems even with such a busy schedule, the actor reportedly said that if someone has a passion for something, they do not have to take out time for it exclusively.

It automatically happens to them as poetry comes to him "just like that". He also went to say that he loves poetry and philosophised that life is nothing but poetry, a shayari.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor And Other Celebs Win Internet With THESE Memes

In an interview with a daily portal, Ayushmann Khurrana also went on to reveal that he always wanted to write a book on shayari. He also reportedly said that sharing his poems on social media has helped him gain confidence in his writing.

Ayushmann also went on to say that seeing how much his poems are getting almost 2000 likes and retweets on social media, he was thinking of compiling all his poems into a book and publishing it.

Auyshmann Khurrana's poems

“कितना जानता होगा वो शख़्स मेरे बारे में,



मेरे मुस्कुराने पर जिसने पूछ लिया तुम उदास क्यूँ हो.”



——————————



“Kitna Jaanta hoga woh shaks mere baare mein,



Mere muskuraane pe jisne pooch liya tum udaas kyun ho.” — Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 1, 2018

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals How He Feels When Fans React To His Poetry

जिस अख़बार में आज मेरा नाम है,

कल उसमें वड़ा पाओ परोसा जाएगा.



एक बार फिर वक़्त की बदलती आदत को भरपूर कोसा जाएगा।



-आयुष्मान



————



Jis akhbaar mein aaj mera naam hai, kal us mein vada pao parosa jaayega.



Ek baar phir waqt ki badalti aadat ko bharpoor kosa jaayega.



-Ayushmann — Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 8, 2019

Also Read: Ayushamann Khurrana: The Actor's Instagram Posts Most Appreciated By Fans

Upcoming movies

Fresh after the success of Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for the release of his next film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie is about same-sex love and how Indian society, especially Indian parents, find it increasingly difficult to accept it. Besides Ayushmann Khurrana, the movie also stars Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. Apart from this, the actor will also star in Gulabo Sitabo along with Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Photos Of His 'fruitful Evening'. See Pics

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap's Net Worth Will Give You Huge Career Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.