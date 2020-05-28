Pooja Batra Gets Nostalgic As She Recollects Hubby Nawwab Shah’s Proposal From Last Year

Bollywood actor Pooja Batra took to her social media to share a glimpse of her husband Nawaab Shah's romantic proposal for her. Pooja Batra revealed that it was on this day, last year that Nawwab Shah went down on the knee and popped the question for his ladylove with a ring. Pooja Batra shared some beautiful pictures on her social media as she reminisced the day.

Also Read: Pooja Batra Recalls Her Cannes' Paparazzi Moment In A Throwback Pic

Pooja Batra shared some stunning pictures from her the day when Nawwab Shah proposed to her for marriage

In the first picture, Nawab Shah can be seen proposing to Pooja Batra and the latter cannot stop blushing with delight. In the second picture, Pooja Batra can be seen hugging Nawwab Shah's mother which makes way for an endearing sight. While the third picture has the happy couple, Pooja Batra and Nawwab Shah looking at each other. Take a look at the lovely pictures shared by Pooja Batra from her proposal day.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor’s These Hilarious Memes Are Super Relatable During Lockdown

Nawwab Shah had earlier revealed about his relationship with Pooja Batra

Pooja also had a lovely caption for the pictures. She added how on this day, last year, her husband Nawwab Shah proposed to her in front of his mother and the entire family. She also asked for the blessings and love of her well-wishers and followers.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Shares A BTS Video Of His Performance With Kiara Advani And It Screams Love

The picture has Nawwab Shah looking dapper in a grey shirt and black pants. While Pooja looks lovely in a white polka-dotted black attire. Ever since their wedding, Pooja Batra and Nawwab Shah have been giving out major couple goals to their fans.

The couple had tied the knot on July 4, 2019, in an Arya Samaj ceremony in Delhi. Nawwab had also revealed about their relationship in an earlier interview with a publication. He had revealed that one has to be ready to experience this phase and that he along with Pooja were very much in that space.

He added that they were 'destined' to be together. He added that they were not willing to think about it too much and delay their wedding. The Dabangg 3 actor had also said that both he along with Pooja had gone through several phases in their life which had matured them. Nawwab went on to say that Pooja entered his life like sunshine and that he was sure that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.