Pooja Batra Recalls Her Cannes' Paparazzi Moment In A Throwback Pic

Pooja Batra, popularly known for her roles in films like Virasat and Haseena Maan Jayegi, took to her social media account to reminisce the golden moment of her appearance during Cannes in the past. The actress, yoga master and former Miss India was nostalgic about the time when paparazzi followed her through the Cannes red carpet. Her post is worth the watch.

Pooja Batra looks stunning in the desi outfit choice for Cannes

In the picture that Pooja Batra shared on her Instagram, she is seen dressed in an ivory saree. The picture shows her from the back, posing in front of the several paparazzi craving for a still from the actress. She is seen gracefully striking a side pose to the photographers. The six yards of elegance speaks in the volume of the style choices for the day. She showcased the traditional saree. It was bordered with golden embellishments. Pooja Batra sure turned eyeballs at the international annual event.

Check out the picture that Pooja Batra shared on her Instagram remising the unique day

Pooja Batra had shared the Cannes throwback picture on her Instagram. Along with the once in a lifetime picture, she penned some beautiful words as well. She wrote, “This day in @festivaldecannes walking the Palais for my movie @oneunderthesunmovie #tbt #palaisdesfestivals @isunny." She wrote and tagged her photographer who reverted with the words, “One of the BEST moments of our time together in Cannes .You looked stunning @poojabatra. We had the press chasing us around the streets. Miss you...!” Another fan wrote, "You’re too pretty. You have so cute and beautiful smile that even God gives you every chance to smile. Wow, you look beautiful. You look super cute! Love this look on you! How are you always so perfect?”. The same fan also wrote, "It’s my pleasure to see such beauty. You’re an incredibly sensational an absolutely beautiful a very sexy very stunning an absolutely gorgeous woman."

Pooja Batra fans as well were quick to express their love for the actress; check it out

Snippet Credits: Pooja Batra's photos in IG

