Pooja Bedi Compares Crowded Mumbai Local Trains To Goa Night Clubs Amid Pandemic

Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said strict action will be taken as visuals of jam-packed night clubs in the tourist-heavy state flooded social media amid the coronavirus outbreak. Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi took to her Twitter handle and compared Goa's viral video to Mumbai's local train traffic.

"Such a massive uproar because video went viral of crowded goa night clubs with no social distancing... what about the crowded local trains In Mumbai?," Bedi wrote.

Time to let people make their own choices??#COVID19 #atmanirbhar@BJP4India @ShivSena @goacm #nofear #HerdImmunity pic.twitter.com/rxwe9eMiaz — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) October 19, 2020

Rane said he would meet Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to discuss the issue, adding that district administration would be instructed to cancel the licenses of the clubs which have violated social distancing norms in this manner. Rane said encouraging tourism, a major part of the state's economy, under the "unlocking" process was important but a violation of social distancing norms cannot be allowed.

"I will take up the issue with the CM and am confident he will issue instructions to district collectors to act against these clubs under the Disaster Management Act," Rane had said.

At the current rate, the average of the daily positivity rate stands at about 6.13% for November. India currently has a total of 75,50,273 confirmed COVID-19 cases while the active cases stand at 7,72,055, which is merely 10.22% of the total cases in the country. The Ministry also reported that India currently has a national recovery rate of 88.26% with a total of 66,63,608 recoveries of which 66,399 COVID-19 patients have recovered within the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported the highest number of recoveries with 11,000 recovered cases, followed by Kerala and Karnataka with 8,000 recoveries each. The current COVID-19 death rate in India is at 1.52% with 1,14,610 deaths. In the last 24 hours, the daily deaths recorded were below 600, for the first time in 90 days, with a total of 579 COVID-19 deaths.

