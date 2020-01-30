Pooja Bedi Is 'filled With Emotions' After Watching Daughter Alaya's 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaanemann is all set to hit the screens on January 31. A special screening for friends and family was hosted on Wednesday where Alaya's mother Pooja Bedi and father Farhan Furniturewala were present. An emotional Pooja later took to her Twitter handle to give her review of Alaya's debut performance and the movie.

'Filled with multitude of emotions', Pooja Bedi said that it was an amazing feeling to see her daughter on the big screen. She further said that the movie made her cry and laugh, which left her emotional in the end. Bedi also praised Alaya's commitment towards her craft.

At the screening, Pooja Bedi was accompanied by her boyfriend Maneck Contractor while Alaya's father Farhan came with his wife and son. Meanwhile, Alaya's grandfather Kabir Bedi was also present with wife Parveen Dusanj.

Saif-Kareena, Alaya F, Pooja Bedi & others at 'Jawaani Jaaneman' screening,see pics

So emotional!!!! Watched #JawaaniJaaneman with cast crew & family. I've laughed & wept &been filled with a multitude of emotions!!!!

What an amazing feeling to watch my child on the big screen. Her ❤ & commitment to her craft is so apparent. Thank u @jayshewakramani @Pooja_Ent pic.twitter.com/0GzGu4x8mD — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) January 29, 2020

Jawaani Jaaneman featuring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewalla has been making headlines as it marks the debut film of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewalla and also has Saif Ali Khan in a never-seen-before avatar.

ALSO READ | Alaya F opens up on her views of mother Pooja Bedi's partner Maneck Contractor

The movie also unites Saif and Tabu after years of sharing screen space in Hum Saath Saath Hain. The Nitin Kakkar directorial has managed to keep the interest of the audiences with its interesting trailer and songs.

Jawaani Jaaneman is presented by Jackky Bhagnani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment. The movie, slated to hit the marquee on January 31, 2020, is co-produced by Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films.

ALSO READ | Alaya F wants to hook up with Ranveer Singh and not Kartik Aaryan because of THIS reason

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.