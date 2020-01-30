Saif-Kareena, Alaya F, Pooja Bedi & Others At 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Screening,see Pics

Gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy-drama film, actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted earlier on Wednesday evening along with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan at a special screening of Jawaani Jaaneman. The couple posed for the paparazzi as they arrived for the screening in a rather casual avatar.

Saif Ali Khan's co-star and debutante Alaya Furniturewalla also attended the screening along with her mother actor Pooja Bedi, her father Farhan Furniturewalla and grandfather Kabir Bedi. Veteran actor Fareeda Jalal, Chunky Panday, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani were among the celebs who were present at the screening of the Nitin Kakkar directorial.

Have a look:

After another special preview screening on Sunday attended by many celebrities, the first review came in from Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh who called the movie 'funny and breezy'. Talking about Chunky Panday and Kumud Mishra's performance, Deshmukh said it was 'pitch-perfect'.

Riteish's wife and actress Genelia D'Souza also took to her Twitter handle and wrote: "#JawaaniJaaneman is that film that makes you soooo happy. Was just what I needed.. Congratulations on such a well made film .. Saif was Brilliant and @AlayaF___ just outstanding. Loved it." [sic]

Jawaani Jaaneman featuring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewalla has been making headlines as it marks the debut film of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewalla and also has Saif Ali Khan in a never-seen-before avatar.

The movie also unites Saif and Tabu after years of sharing screen space in Hum Saath Saath Hain. The Nitin Kakkar directorial has managed to keep the interest of the audiences with its interesting trailer and songs.

Jawaani Jaaneman is presented by Jackky Bhagnani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment. The movie, slated to hit the marquee on January 31, 2020, is co-produced by Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films.

