Alaya F Opens Up On Her Views Of Mother Pooja Bedi's Partner Maneck Contractor

Alaya F has been making the headlines due to the hype created around her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaya spoke to a news publishing house and opened about her personal life. She also spoke about her mother Pooja Bedi. Pooja Bedi had found love after 16 years and is going to tie the knot with Maneck Contractor. She also mentioned that the two share a good equation and have no bad blood between them. Currently, the family is prepping up for Alaiya’s upcoming film. Read more about Alaya f’s Jawaani Jaaneman.

Also Read | ED Summons PFI Top-brass To Probe 'money-trail' Between PFI & Anti-CAA Protests In UP

Also Read | Alaya F Wants To Hook Up With Ranveer Singh And Not Kartik Aaryan Because Of THIS Reason

Saw #JawaaniJaaneman last night... it was funny, breezy & had its heart in the right place. Saif was brilliant, @AlayaF___ can’t believe it’s her first film- what a phenomenal talent. #Tabu, @ChunkyThePanday Kumud Mishra are pitch perfect - @nitinrkakkar awesome work buddy. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 28, 2020

Also Read | Alaya F Talks About THIS Challenge On Her First Day At Shoot Of 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F starrer, Jawaani Jaaneman

Reportedly, Alaya F already had signed a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. This deal was finalised before Alaya F made her debut in Jawani Jaaneman which is going to based on the life of a father-daughter. The film is supposedly a slice of a life which is going to give screen space to the Driyshyam star, Tabu. The makers released the film’s teaser during the last week of 2019 which showed Saif as a playboy with no intention of settling down. The 52 second cut of the film also featured a remix of his hit '90s song Ole Ole. The story will follow a father-daughter duo on a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and heart-warming moments that might just melt your heart.

Also Read | Jawaani Jaaneman's Alaya F Says She 'won't Be Surprised' To Wake Up Next To Kartik Aaryan

Also Read | 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Star Alaya F Slams Ananya's Take On Nepotism, Here's What She Said

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.