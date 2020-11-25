Pooja Bedi Remembers Time When Jokes Were Not Offensive, See Tweet

Pooja Bedi took to her Twitter handle and shared a meme about sharing jokes. The Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actor mentioned in her tweet how one cannot tell a joke without offending anyone. She wrote in her post that people these days have turned “intolerant, stiff and overly sensitive” in the name of “political correctness”.

Pooja Bedi asks fans if people have become overly sensitive

Pooja Bedi shared a meme about sharing jokes these days in light of how so many ads, scenes and movies are getting censored. The picture shared by the actor read, “It’s called a joke. We used to tell them before people became offended by everything”. She captioned the post in which she asked if other netizens felt “that "political correctness" is turning us into an intolerant, stiff, overly sensitive bunch of people who are easily offended by every little thing. Check out the tweet by Pooja Bedi below.

Sigh!!!! How many of you feel that "political correctness" is turning us into an intolerant, stiff, overly sensitive bunch of people who are easily offended by every little thing? ??? pic.twitter.com/Rm74AQ7Fi9 — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) November 24, 2020

Netizens react to Pooja Bedi's tweet about jokes

Quite a lot of people seemed to agree with Pooja Bedi on people getting offended by “every little thing”. A number of netizens reacted to the tweet and left their comments on the post. Check out some of the comments by netizens on the actor’s Twitter post below.

Totally agree! — Dipesh Banerjee (@DanceIn2TheFire) November 24, 2020

Totally agree . However these people are paid by politicians to criticise . They are bigoted and mostly uneducated — Vineet Jain (@vineetjaintimes) November 25, 2020

That's because we jump to conclusions very very fast these days. Just by reading the first two words at times. And media mediocrity doesn't help either, because someone is paying them to confuse the janta. Where's the remedy? — CASAS (@pschakra) November 24, 2020

On another note, Pooja Bedi is very active on her social media handles. She keeps her fans updated about her life by actively posting pictures and videos of herself on Instagram. Recently, the actor posted a picture of herself with her dog whom she called, “An ocean of cuteness in the palm of my hands.... adorrrrable!!!”

Pooja Bedi's movies

Pooja Bedi started her acting career in Bollywood with the film, Vishkanya in which she was the lead actor. She went on to do films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Lootere and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee. The actor has also been part of Telugu movies like Chittamma Mogudu and Shakti.

Actor Pooja Bedi was recently seen in a web film Comedy Couple. In the film, Pooja portrayed the character of Zohra and shared the screen with Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad in lead roles. The movie is directed by Nachiket Samant and is available to watch on OTT platform, ZEE5.

