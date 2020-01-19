Pooja Bhatt Calls Out Bollywood For Leaving Mumbai Film City In A 'mess'

Pointing out how the Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai has turned into a mess, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Saturday took to her Twitter handle and made an appeal to the people from the industry to take an initiative to clean it.

With over 800 people said to be working there, Film City has been the shooting location for almost all Bollywood films. It has all types of locations/sets available for shooting including a temple, prison, court, lake, mountains, fountains, villages, picnic spots, garden and even a man-made waterfall. After creating dreamy sets for their projects, makers of films and shows leave behind the debris of the deconstructed structures that have turned the place into a mess.

Pooja Bhatt wrote: "Film City is bustling with activity. Shame that it is in such a mess. Debris from sets long de-constructed lie everywhere.The access roads are non-existent. Why can’t we film folk clean up after we create these imaginary worlds on camera?Authorities don’t seem to care. But we must. (sic)"

Reacting to Pooja's tweet, a user dropped a comment suggesting: "Bollywood must act as an organization. Should have a monitoring body which ensure such things to be done by without fail by the concerned film crew. (sic)"

Time and again spoken Pooja has openly about her alcohol addiction. Pooja, who has been sober for over two years, had said the key is to take one day at a time. Taking to Instagram, the 47-year-old actor said a person can always find an ally in their battle with inner demons and addiction.

"Two years & ten months sober today.. time to reflect on the past & absorb the now.. Kal Kisne Dekha after all? To any and all of you who are battling your demons & grappling with addiction issues,know that you're not alone."



"If I could do it,you can too. And if you flounder or fall,pick yourself up and keep going.. the rewards are multiple in more ways than one! #sobrietyrocks #onedayatatime #onestepatatime #beyourownhero #staypositive #stayvulnerable #staystrong," Pooja wrote alongside her photo where she is seen basking in sunlight. (sic)"

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Sadak 2. The film, which is a sequel to her 1991 hit film Sadak, will also feature Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

(With PTI inputs)

