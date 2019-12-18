Rangoli Chandel Slams Mahesh Bhatt Over His Pic With Pooja Bhatt, Further Quizzes Him

Rangoli Chandel in a series of tweets slammed ace-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt protested against the Indian Parliament passing the Citizenship Amendment Act on Sunday. Not just did the veteran join Congress leaders to read the Constitution at the Dr BR Ambedkar memorial in Mumbai, he shot for another video doing the same, and over this Rangoli called him a 'fake liberal'. She also slams the filmmaker over his picture with daughter Pooja Bhatt, wherein the two of them are seen sharing a kiss. For the uninitiated, there has previously been major controversy regarding the pic

Rangoli hits out at Mahesh Bhatt

Rangoli Chandel asked Mahesh Bhatt what was wrong about Hindus ‘protecting’ themselves as the veteran filmmaker protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Pointing out alleged statistics of the number of Muslim and Christian countries in the world, Kangana Ranaut’s sister claimed India is the only Hindu country in the world. She asked where would the people from the community go.

For the uninitiated, Mahesh Bhatt was born to a Hindu father and Muslim mother. Soni Razdan, on the other hand, was born to a Hindu father and Christian mother. Earlier this year, R Madhavan was trolled for his home having symbols of various relgions in a picture he shared with his son and father.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhatt on Sunday, had tweeted, “We the people of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC.( At Ambedkar’s abode . After reading the Preamble of our Constitution.)“ Along with pictures from the protests at Ambedkar’s memorial, another video of him taking a pledge to uphold the values of the Constitution while expressing his objection to the Citizenship Amendment act surfaced. Before Bhatt, Soni too had expressed her strong objection against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

We the people of India , having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC.( At Ambedkar’s abode . After reading the Preamble of our Constitution.) ⁦@ShashiTharoor⁩ ⁦@JhaSanjay⁩ ⁦@mathewmantony⁩ pic.twitter.com/OsFoagg3PI — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 15, 2019

