Alia Bhatt's Sister Pooja Bhatt Confesses About Depression, Says She Got Dark Thoughts

Several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone have opened up about their struggle and journey with depression. Recently, Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, launched her memoir I've never been (Un)happier and also opened up about her journey with depression and insecurity. Entire Bhatt family marked their presence at the launch event to support Shaheen and many videos from this event are surfacing online but one particular video which made heads turn was Pooja Bhatt's honest take on battling depression.

Mahesh Bhatt talked Pooja Bhatt out of depression

The Sadak actor, who has never shied away from being honest about her mental health issues and her struggle with alcoholism, openly spoke about contemplating suicide at a certain point in her life. Pooja stated that she was returning from Goa, from a rave and it was New Year's eve and everyone around her was feeling great except for her as she felt damn low in the middle of all of that. She added that she then decided to call her father Mahesh Bhatt to express what she was going through and told him that she was feeling suicidal. She further added that she wanted to walk into the ocean and never wanted to come back, thinking of what will be lost of mankind. But Mahesh Bhatt gave her a lesson which she still implies in life.

Father Mahesh Bhatt told Pooja that if she could say that, it means she won't do it and then asked her whether she remembered Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall, Humpty Dumpty had a great fall. "So then it is the problem of the King's horses and King's men to put Humpty Dumpty together again and not her problem, asking her to fall apart". Pooja also added that whenever she falls apart, she picks herself up once again.

