Pooja Bhatt Praises Mumbai's Lalbaughcha Raja Mandal's Decision; Says 'humane Step Taken'

Recently, Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt took to her Twitter handle and lauded Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal as they announced that they will not hold any festivities this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Writing an appreciation post, Pooja Bhatt said that their decision is "truly commendable and must be applauded". She further added that she is hoping other mandals will also take inspiration from it. Scroll down to take a look at her tweet.

Pooja Bhatt applauds Lalbaughcha Raja Mandal's decision

Truly commendable and must be applauded! We are what we do not what we say we will do. Wish more people could take Inspiration from this truly wise and humane step taken! 'जय जय महाराष्ट्र माझा' 🙏👏 https://t.co/dA65mMpiCh — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 1, 2020

Interestingly, a week after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the Ganesh mandals across the state to have a low-key celebration this year in view of Coronavirus pandemic, Mumbai's most popular Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has announced that they will not keep a Ganesh idol this year.

The committee said that the Mandal will instead conduct blood and plasma donation drives for the 10 days of Ganeshotsav. As soon as the news was broke on the internet, many netizens and devotees praised the committee for their decision. Reportedly, last week, Mumbai cha Raja Mandal of Ganesh Gully, Lalbaug had informed that it will celebrate Ganeshotsav in a simple way and their idol will be just 4-feet-tall, which will be immersed in an artificial pond.

The 10-day festival begins on 'Ganesh Chaturthi', which falls on August 22 this year. Ganeshotsav is the most popular festival in Maharashtra. The pandals set up by various mandals in Mumbai and other places in the state attract thousands of devotees during the 10-day festivities.

Pooja Bhatt's projects

Actor Pooja Bhatt was last seen in 2009's release Sanam Teri Kasam. The actor will soon share the screen space with her sister Alia Bhatt in the sequel of her hit film Sadak. Along with the original cast, that is Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen playing the leads in the film. The film is directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Recently, the makers shared the first poster of the film and confirmed that it will directly release on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar in the month of July 2020.

Some love stories get better with time.. Sadak2-The road to love pic.twitter.com/i2PPQMogLs — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) June 29, 2020

