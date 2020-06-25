Pooja Bhatt Takes A Dig At 'idle Outsiders' Amid Nepotism Controversy, Says 'I'm Bemused'

The ‘insider vs outsider’ debate has become one of the talking points of the film industry at the moment in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Those from non-film families are currently making headlines for their sensational comments on nepotism, favouritism and bullying in the film industry while most of the names from known families are maintaining silence. So much so, that a few have turned off their comments on Instagram and some have also gone off Twitter.

Amid the controversy, Tanujj Garg took a dig at those in the limelight at the moment, saying he was ‘tired’ reading the ‘silly conspiracy theories’ by ‘idle outsiders'. The producer wrote that they had ‘ample time’ on hand and were masquerading as ‘authorities on the film industry’

Pooja Bhatt replied to the post that Tanujj might be tired, but she was ‘bemused’. The actor-director added that it was not just by their ‘authority’ but also by their ‘sheer obsession’ that had baffled her.

You’re tired. I am bemused. Not only by their authority but also by their sheer obsession. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) June 25, 2020

Recently, Pooja’s stepmother, actor Soni Razdan too waded into the controversy, stating that those from film families had more ‘expectations’ on their shoulders. The Raazi star asked whether those from outside the industry will stop their kids from joining the film industry if they ever wished so.

The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also thise who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so ? — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) June 23, 2020

Pooja Bhatt’s half-sister Alia Bhatt has been among the names to be most at the receiving end of flak from a section of netizens. Alia is known to be a part of the ‘camp’ of Karan Johar, who has been accused in speculative reports and by netizens of being one of the names to have allegedly ‘boycotted’ Sushant, apart from being called out for nepotism by Kangana Ranaut in the past.

Not just the newcomers of film families like Ananya Panday, even senior actors like Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam K Ahuja and Sonakshi Sinha, have been attacked by those demanding ‘justice’ for Sushant. It is being speculated that Sushant was allegedly ousted from films, a factor that could have played a role in his death. Some people have protested on the streets and called for a boycott of the film of star kids.

