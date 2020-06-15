Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Pooja Bhatt Asks To Not 'trivialise' Someone's Decision

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has shaken the film fraternity. Pooja Bhatt has now taken to her social media handle and said that it is wrong to “trivialise” someone’s decision to end their life. Read on to know what she said:

Pooja Bhatt's latest post

On June 14, 2020, Bhatt took to her social media handle and posted a photo that read, “DO.NOT.SIMPLIFY. NOR TRIVIALISE. SOMEONES DECISION. TO END. THEIR LIFE.” In the caption, Bhatt wrote that people should “stop bombarding” the dead with advice. She also stated that when she would die, however, it happens, one should not analyse it. Bhatt then asked people to ''go back to their lives and collect more trophies in the form of selfies and contemplate their own lives''.

Pooja Bhatt wrote about people reacting to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Stop bombarding the dead with your grating advise all you self-proclaimed philosophers and sudden experts on mental and emotional health. Have you walked in their shoes? Were you in the room when they made their decision? Did you care to navigate their hearts through days and nights of deep despair? So do me a favour please-when I die (as we all will someday) however it happens, as it is not us but life that decides... don’t offer me suggestions nor attempt to analyse my supposedly chosen or unchosen death. Now go back to collecting more trophies in the form of selfies and contemplate your own lives instead. It’s easy to offer advice on social media. But the truth is that most don’t have the capacity, heart and stomach to deal with the fires that truly engulf the other... A sanitised version of a person is what most prefer… not many have the appetite for blood, spittle, snot, tears, oozing hearts, uncertainties & certain death.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, in his Bandra apartment. The actor reportedly died by suicide. Singh was all set for the release of his upcoming film Dil Bechara, where he along with Sanjana Sanghi played the roles of cancer patients.

Team SSR's official statement

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief''.

