Pooja Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' To Launch New Music Talent, Sona Mohapatra Says 'doing Favour'

Pooja Bhatt has been making headlines since the last few days because of her views on nepotism in Bollywood debate. She recently took to her social media to reveal that her father Mahesh Bhatt has given a break to new talent for the music of Sadak 2. However, singer Sona Mohapatra had a few suggestions about the move of launching fresh music talent with Sadak 2 songs. Here is what she had to say about it.

Pooja Bhatt reveals Sadak 2 will give break to brand new talent

Pooja Bhatt recently took to her Twitter handle and revealed that Sadak 2 will be giving birth to a brand new talent with Suniljeet. She further added that he is a music teacher hailing from Chandigarh and he came to their office with no prior appointment but just a dream, a harmonium and a brilliant song called Ishq Kamaal. Pooja Bhatt mentioned that her father decided to include it in the Sadak 2 album after hearing it for the first time. See Pooja Bhatt’s Tweet here.

Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72 A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment,a dream,a harmonium & a brilliant song called ‘Ishq Kamaal’ that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

Sona Mohapatra voices her opinion on the same

Singer Sona Mohapatra hailed Pooja Bhatt for discovering the new talent, but also suggested that he should get all the benefits of the music’s success. Sona Mohapatra wrote, “That is so nice Pooja. Your banner has been known to spot new talent for sure. Would mean so much more if these musicians had a stake in their music’s success? Everyone just ends up doing the favour of the ‘opportunity’ & this is an endless cycle in #Bollywood. Zero concept of IP.”

That is so nice Pooja.Your banner has been known to spot new talent for sure. Would mean so much more if these musicians had a stake in their music’s success? Everyone just ends up doing the favour of the ‘opportunity’ & this is an endless cycle in #Bollywood. Zero concept of IP. https://t.co/kfAXrXILR9 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 9, 2020

In another tweet, she cleared that she is not blaming Pooja Bhatt or Vishvesh films, but she described it as a systematic problem in India and Bollywood. Sona Mohapatra said music labels in India do not have an A&R in place that discovers, nurtures and promotes artists. She also referred to this as the music business’ 'biggest tragedy'. In a series of tweets, Sona Mohapatra stressed on the importance of artists earning money for their work. See the tweets by Sona Mohapatra here.

& not that I blame you or Vishvesh films. It is a systemic problem in our industry & country; ‘exploit or be exploited’. That music labels in India don’t have an A&R in place that discover, nurture and promote artists - the heart of modern music business is the biggest tragedy. https://t.co/I61FyoJIOL — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 9, 2020

& if your banner launches,promotes talent,helps reach a wider audience,it is perfectly right for such artists to be signed to pay u a percentage of their earnings.Thing is most composers,writers don’t from shows.Only singers do.Music dies when it’s source most compromised. #India https://t.co/uSQFFiba05 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 9, 2020

Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2

The upcoming Indian movie Sadak 2 is helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and is produced by Mukesh Bhatt under their banner Vishvesh films. The sequel to 1991 movie Sadak features Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. Sadak 2 release date is expected to be on July 10, 2020. Netizens have been calling for a ban on Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 in the wake of whole nepotism in Bollywood debate.

Image Credits: Sona Mohapatra, Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt Instagram

