Pooja Bhatt Thanks 'Sadak 2' Music Director For His 'magical & Harmonious' Compositions

Recently, Pooja Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to thank the music composer of Sadak 2, Sandeep Chowta for completing the ‘final note of the movie’s musical journey’. Pooja Bhatt shared a picture of the recording room of the studio and mentioned that Sandeep Chowta is among one of her favourite music directors/composers. Pooja Bhatt thanked Chowta for ‘giving the movie a stunning score in a record time of 20 days through such trying times’. Take a look:

Pooja Bhatt thanks Sandeep Chowta

Pooja Bhatt also mentioned that Chowta added value to every frame by ‘handpicking musicians and sensibilities from across the globe and making each frame breathe & sing’. The actor-turned-producer also asked ‘other departments to catch up on good speed' and mentioned that 'as far as the background score is concerned, the team is good to go!’. Take a look at what the actor wrote:

"And with this, the final note has been played & composed for the background score of #Sadak2 by one of my favourite music directors/composers and human beings on the planet-Sandeep Chowta. How do I thank you enough @sandychow44 Not only for giving us a stunning score in a record time of 20 days through such trying times? But for adding such value to every frame by handpicking musicians and sensibilities from across the globe and making each frame breathe & sing. Guess you prove yet again that when the heart is in tune, everything else falls into place. So thank you, my dear, dear friend for making this phase so magical & harmonious in every which way. And yes, now the other departments better make good speed and catch up because as far as the background score is concerned, we’re good to go! 😉" Also Read | Pooja Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' To Launch New Music Talent, Sona Mohapatra Says 'doing Favour'

All about Sadak 2

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the leading roles, Sadak 2 is an upcoming Indian film, which is a sequel to the 1991 film, Sadak. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Mukesh Bhatt under their banner Vishesh Films, the film follows the story of Ravi's depression and how he helps a young woman's encounter with a godman. The movie gets interesting as it later exposes this fake guru running an ashram.

