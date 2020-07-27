Did Pooja Bhatt Take A Dig At Kangana Through Cryptic 'caterpillar' Post On 'publicity'?

Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt, on Monday, went on to share a cryptic post on her social media handle. The actor has constantly been sharing several cryptic posts with deep captions. This time, Pooja has shared a video of a caterpillar and also wrote how it does not get the necessary compliment despite doing all the work.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pooja posted a video of a caterpillar walking on a chair. And along with the video, the actor also wrote saying, “The caterpillar does all the work, but the butterfly gets all the publicity.” George Carlin”. Check out the post below.

Even though the actor has limited her comments, few of her fans, friends and co-stars went on to comment on her post. The post received several likes and comments. One of the users wrote, “Absolutely right”. While the other one wrote, “wow, this is beautiful”. Check out a few more comments below.

The actor has been making headlines as Kangana Ranaut once again opened up about the nepotism debate. Reacting to the accusations, Pooja has been sharing cryptic posts.

Recently, the actor shared a post that read, “We reveal most about ourselves when we speak about others.” Kamand Kojouri @KamandKojouri”. The actor and her family have also been receiving flak from fans and netizens ever since the passing away of Sushant Singh Rajput.

“We reveal most about ourselves when we speak about others.”

Kamand Kojouri @KamandKojouri — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 20, 2020

Apart from the actor, father Mahesh Bhatt has also been sharing several cryptic posts on his social media handle. The director recently shared a pic of a man holding a frame. And along with the post, he also wrote, “We are here for a blink of an eye. Pride dissolves in the presence of death. May we accept our mortality. This too shall pass.”

On the work front

The actor will be seen in Netflix’s much-awaited series titled Bombay Begum. Created by Alankrita Shrivastava, the series also features Shahana Goswami, Danish Husain, Amruta Subhash and Ira Dubey in key roles. This series is co-produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endemoleshine Entertainment. Bombay Begum is described as a tale of five women of different generations struggling to meet their ambitions through desire, ethics, personal crisis and vulnerability. The release of the series has yet to be revealed by the creators.

