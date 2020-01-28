Pooja Hedge Steps Up For A Cause, Donates Rs. 2.5 Lakh For Cancer Patients

Pooja Hegde has donated Rs. 2.5 lakh to the Cure Foundation which will organize the sixth biennial Cancer Crusaders Invitation Cup golf tournament at Hyderabad Golf Cente on February 1st and 2nd. She also made an appeal to the people to donate liberally to help cancer patients lead a new life.

Pooja Hegde steps up for a cause

On February evening, a themed event will be hosted involving several Badminton stars such as PV Sindhu, coach Pullela Gopichand, as well as Apollo Hospital joint MD Sangita Reddy and actress Rashi Khanna.

Appreciating the foundation for their amazing work, the actress said that she is an advocate of 'Love' as it is the strongest emotion and any act out of love can go a long way. Hailing from a family of doctors, the actress stated that she is 'well aware' of the powerful impact a doctor can make in one's life. She also added the fact that her grandmother is a cancer survivor and the role of doctors in her recovery was enormous.

"I just wanted to do my bit- children are resilient and most children with cancer can be treated and not having money should not be something that stops that. Hoping to do more soon. I've always believed in doing my bit and giving back to society as much as possible. A small act of love can go a long way. We should do as much as we can," Pooja added.

And, while the actress is riding high on success after her recent film, she also volunteers with welfare projects. The actress's first film alongside Hrithik Roshan Mohenjadaro might have bombed at the Box Office, but the actress in several interviews has claimed that she intends on playing good roles. Her latest stint, however, Housefull 4 worked amazingly well at the ticketing counters and minted a total of Rs 200 crores at the Box Office.

